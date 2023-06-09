India, France, UAE hold maiden maritime exercise in Gulf of Oman

June 09, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Navies of India, France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) held the maiden trilateral maritime partnership exercise on June 7 and June 8 in the Gulf of Oman.

“During the maiden edition of the exercise, a wide spectrum of operations at sea such as surface Warfare involving tactical firing and drills for Missile engagements, close quarter manoeuvres, advanced air defence exercise with French Rafale and UAE Dash-8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA), Helicopter cross landing operations, drills for replenishment at sea were undertaken by the participating units,” the Navy said.

The Indian Navy deployed stealth frigate INS Tarkash for the exercise. The training also saw cross embarkation of personnel that facilitated the exchange of best practices.

The exercise has further strengthened the maritime ties between the navies and enhanced interoperability to address traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime environment thus ensuring safety of mercantile trade and freedom of navigation at high seas in the region, the Navy added.