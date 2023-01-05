ADVERTISEMENT

India, France to hold strategic dialogue on Thursday

January 05, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - New Delhi

According to MEA, the two countries will deliberate on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues at the 36th India-France strategic dialogue.

PTI

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

India and France are expected to take stock of their overall security cooperation during a high-level dialogue on Thursday, January 5, 2022.

The two sides will deliberate on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues at the 36th India-France strategic dialogue, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor will lead the Indian delegation while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President," the MEA said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues. Bonne will also call on other Indian dignitaries," it said in a statement.

The last edition of the strategic dialogue was held in November 2021 in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US