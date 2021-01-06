National

India, France to hold annual strategic dialogue on Jan 7: MEA

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

India and France will hold their annual strategic dialogue on January 7 and the two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will lead the Indian delegation at the talks, while the French delegation will be led by Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the French President.

The two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues, the MEA said.

Mr. Bonne will also call on other Indian dignitaries. The last edition of the strategic dialogue was held in February 2020 in Paris, it said.

