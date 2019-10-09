India-France defence dialogue reviewed full spectrum of bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said he had “fruitful deliberations” with his French counterpart during which they reviewed the full spectrum of the bilateral defence engagement.

Mr. Singh was received by a military guard of honour at Hotel de Brienne, the headquarters of the French Armed Forces ministry in Paris, on Tuesday night at the end of a packed day’s schedule during which he received the delivery of the first Rafale combat jet for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

“Had fruitful deliberations with the French Minister of Armed Forces, Ms Florence Parly during the Annual Defence Dialogue in Paris,” Mr. Singh tweeted on Wednesday after the meeting.

“We assessed and reviewed the full spectrum of our bilateral defence engagement,” he said.

“This marks a new milestone in the Indo-French strategic partnership and indeed a new high in the bilateral defence cooperation. Such achievements encourage us to do more and that will be on my agenda when I meet minister Parly,” said Mr. Singh, just before performing the ‘Shastra Puja’ on the new Rafale aircraft.

After performing the puja, he flew a sortie in it.

The minister is on a three-day visit to France, which will cover a tour of a facility owned by French multinational Safran — the company which produces the engines for the Rafale fighter jets.

He will conclude his tour with a meeting with captains of French business and industry around the merits of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, during which he will also extend a formal invitation for them to participate in the DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5 to 8, 2020.