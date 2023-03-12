HamberMenu
India, France conduct maritime partnership exercise in Arabian Sea

The two-day exercise “reaffirmed the interoperability and high level of cooperation between the two navies”, the Indian Navy said

March 12, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Indian Navy’s indigenous guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri participated in Maritime Partnership Exercise with French Navy ships in the Arabian Sea on March 11 and 12, 2023.

Indian Navy's guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri joined two frontline warships of France in carrying out a two-day maritime partnership exercise in the Arabian Sea.

The exercise on March 11 and 12 witnessed a wide spectrum of drills at sea including cross-deck landings, boarding exercises and seamanship evolutions, Indian Navy officials said on March 12.

The French Navy deployed Mistral-class amphibious assault ship FS Dixmude and La Fayette class frigate FS La Fayette in the exercise.

"The seamless conduct of the exercise reaffirmed the interoperability and high level of cooperation between the two navies," the Indian Navy said in a brief statement.

INS Sahyadri is fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, which makes her capable of detecting and neutralising air, surface and sub-surface threats. 

The ship is a part of Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam.

