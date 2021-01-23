India-France air exercise concludes at Jodhpur

NEW DELHI

23 January 2021 22:16 IST

Rafales, Su-30 MKI and Mirage 2000 aircraft participate in the exercise

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat embarked on French Air Force mid-air refueller aircraft at the India-France air exercise Desert Knight 2021 which concluded on Saturday, the IAF said.

The IAF is looking at leasing six mid-air refuelling tankers for which Airbus A330 is the lead contender.

A first of its kind bilateral exercise, Rafale aircraft from both sides along with Su-30 MKI and Mirage 2000 aircraft of the IAF undertook complex missions including Large Force Engagements, the IAF statement said.

“Both Air Forces exercised in realistic settings to enhance operational capabilities and interoperability. The exercise provided an opportunity to share best practices and evolve operational concepts; particularly for effective combat employment of the Rafale fleet,” it said.

Combat enablers that took part included air borne early warning aircraft of the IAF and A400M and A330 based MRTT Medium Range Tanker and Transport (MRTT) aircraft of the French Air Force.

Gen. Rawat flew on-board the MRTT with Maj. Gen. Laurent Lherbette, French Air Force contingent leader where he was given an overview on the conduct of the exercise and witnessed air-to-air refuelling operations, the IAF said.