India focussed on developing content creators' economy: Ashwini Vaishnaw says at IFFI inaugural

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said India was focused on developing the content creators' economy, showcasing the country's rich heritage and culture, and diversity of languages and literature.

In his video address at the inaugural event of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here, Mr. Vaishnaw said with the addition of technology and development of creators' ecosystem, India can play a major role in the media and entertainment sector globally.

"We in India at this point in time are very much focussed on developing content creators' economy. We have a very vibrant creators' economy where people are coming up with very innovative content showcasing some of the very rich heritage of India, the cuisines of India, the culture of India and the gems of Indian language and literature," he said.

The 55th edition of IFFI began with a glittering opening ceremony at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium.

In an article, Mr. Vaishnaw said India's creative economy has emerged as a $30 billion industry, contributing nearly 2.5% of GDP and providing livelihood to eight% of the workforce.

"With a thriving influencer marketing sector valued at ₹3,375 crore, and over 2,00,000 full-time content creators, this industry is a dynamic force driving India’s global aspirations," he said.

Mr. Vaishnaw said more cities such as Guwahati, Kochi and Indore are becoming creative epicentres, fuelling a decentralised creative revolution.

India's 110 crore internet users and 70 crore social media users are driving democratisation of creativity.

Mr. Vaishnaw said the creative economy has a profound influence that extends well beyond GDP growth and significantly impacted various sectors, including tourism, hospitality and technology by supporting ancillary industries.

"Additionally, digital platforms empower marginalised voices, promoting social inclusion, diversity, and the preservation of cultural heritage," he said.

‘Telling stories’ can stop global conflict, ‘Masoom’ director says

Amid conflicts raging in parts of the globe, veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) emphasised that fights between countries can be stopped if they start telling their stories to each other.

Mr. Kapur, director of the 55th edition of IFFI, which opened in Goa, maintained the country’s movie industry is the greatest content makers, and also its greatest consumers, in the world.

In his brief interaction during inauguration of the IFFI, the 78-year-old filmmaker opined that in this polarised world, within nations, within communities, “the only way we talk to each other is by telling each other our stories”.

“Stories is how we relate, stories is how we perceive each other and that’s what has to go on,” he said during the formal function held at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium at Bambolim near Panaji.

Mr. Kapur, known for Hindi movies like Masoom, Mr. India, and Bandit Queen, said the Indian film industry is the greatest content makers in the world and added “we are the greatest content consumers in the world”.

“So, for this festival, I begged everybody to celebrate, not just filmmakers but audiences. Let’s celebrate the audiences,” he noted.

“Let’s tell our stories. Stop all this, the fights everywhere, the missiles, the only way it can stop is when each one of us get together and tell our stories and that is the most important job,” asserted Kapur.

The ace director, who successfully branched out to Hollywood with the Oscar-nominated period drama Elizabeth, The Four Feathers, and Elizabeth: The Golden Age, said film festivals are not just about winning awards.

“The job should be to have the best festival in the world, not to win awards, but to come together and tell our stories so that we understand each other,” the celebrated filmmaker noted.

The 55th edition of IFFI, which began on November 20, will conclude on November 28.