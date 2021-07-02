India flags drone over mission in Islamabad

The Indian High Commission has also lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the incident.

A drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission complex in Islamabad last week and Pakistan has been asked to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such “breach of security”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The Indian mission has also lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the incident through a note verbale which is a diplomatic communique, people familiar with the development said.

The incident came to light amid growing concerns in the security establishment in India after drones were used to carry out blasts at the Jammu Air Force station on June 27.

“A drone was spotted over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad on June 26. This has been taken up officially with the government of Pakistan. We expect Pakistan to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such breach of security,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

It is learnt that the drone was sighted within the complex when an event was being held at the mission.

Asked about the drone attack on Jammu airbase, Mr. Bagchi declined to comment, and saying only that the investigation was in progress.

According to security officials, it was the first instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India.

Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria on Friday said the drone strikes in the Jammu airbase were an “act of terror” that was aimed at targeting key military assets.