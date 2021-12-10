Nation bids farewell as Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Rawat and wife cremated with full military honours

New Delhi

As millions watched on television and hundreds packed into Brar Square, the couple’s two daughters Tarini and Kritika conducted the last rites of their parents taken away from them so brutally.

The nation on Friday bid farewell to its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat as he was cremated with full military honours along with his wife Madhulika Rawat. Military Advisor to CDS Brig L.S. Lidder also killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu was also cremated with full military honours.

Earlier in the day, Gen Rawat’s mortal remains were laid in state at his residence to enable people to pay homage. A total of 12 officers from the three Services of the rank of Brigadier and equivalent were on vigil duty over the mortal remains while it is laid in state.

Several dignitaries paid last respects to Gen Rawat and his wife at their residence including Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Gen Rawat was the epitome of bravery and courage. It was very unfortunate to lose him so early. His commitment towards the motherland will forever remain in our memories,” Mr. Shah said on social media afterwards.

“I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives. India stands united in this grief,” Mr. Gandhi said on Twitter.

Military funeral

Around 1400hrs, the remains were taken in a military procession from his residence to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment which was accompanied by a huge wave of people chanting slogans.

Six officers, two each from Army, Navy and Air Force, of the rank of Lieutenant General and equivalent were the Pall (National Flag) Bearers. In all, 99 personnel from three Services and 33 members of the triservices band formed the front escort while 99 all ranks formed the Rear Escort. The gun carriage was provided by the Ceremonial Battery of Army’s 2233 Field Regiment.

Several dignitaries paid their last respects at the crematorium by laying wreaths including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, foreign Ambassadors in addition to family members.

At the funeral, a total of 800 service personnel were in attendance and Gen Rawat was accorded a 17 gun salute, as per laid down protocols. After the playing of the Last Post and Rouse by tri services buglers, the funeral pyre will be lit by his two daughters around 1645hrs.

Foreign dignitaries

Senior foreign military commanders from Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka also attended the last rites of Gen Rawat and bid final farewell.

Gen Shavendra Silva, CDS and Commander of the Sri Lanka Army as well as Adm Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne (Retd), former CDS of Sri Lanka and Gen Rawat’s course mate at National Defence College were in attendance.

In addition, Brig Dorji Rinchen, Deputy Chief Operations Officer, Royal Bhutan Army, Lt Gen Waker-UZ-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, armed forces division of Bangladesh and Suprobal Janasewashree Lt Gen Bal Krishna Karki, Chief of General Staff (equivalent to Vice Chief of Army Staff), Nepali Army also paid their respects.

Identification continuing

The process of identification of 10 other military personnel who were killed in the tragic chopper crash is still continuing, officials said.

The lone survivor of the crash, Gp Capt Varun Singh’s condition continues to remain critical but stable and treatment is continuing at Command Hospital, Bengaluru, an IAF official said.

On the tri-service inquiry headed by an Air Marshal that was ordered on December 8 to investigate the chopper crash, the IAF said that the inquiry would be completed “expeditiously and facts brought out.” “Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided.” it said on social media.