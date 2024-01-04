ADVERTISEMENT

India expresses shock at Iran blasts that killed over 100

January 04, 2024 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The twin blasts in Kerman took place when a crowd was commemorating the fourth death anniversary of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

Kallol Bhattacherjee

People gather at the site of an explosion in the city of Kerman, about 510 miles (820 kilometres) southeast of the capital Tehran, Iran, on January 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

India on Thursday expressed shock at the deadly bombing in Kerman city of Iran, which killed more than 100 people and injured dozens of others. 

In a statement, the newly appointed Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are shocked and saddened on the terrible bombings in the Kerman city of Iran. At this difficult time, we express our solidarity with the government and people of Iran. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and with the wounded.”

The twin blasts in Kerman took place when a crowd was commemorating the fourth death anniversary of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Baghdad in a U.S. drone attack. Iran has said the blasts were a “terrorist attack”. At least 211 were injured in the incident. 

India and Iran have maintained high level contacts in the backdrop of the continued Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip. Iran hosted Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who led the Indian team in Tehran for the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) on November 26, 2023. This was followed by Iran waving visa requirement for Indian citizens.

Both sides have been in talks for further investment into the Chabahar port, where India is a major stakeholder. 

CONNECT WITH US