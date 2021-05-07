NationalNew Delhi 07 May 2021 05:58 IST
India expresses concern over attack on Maldivian leader Nasheed
Updated: 07 May 2021 01:28 IST
Mr. Nasheed was injured in an explosion in Maldivian capital Male on Thursday evening
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed deep concern on Thursday over an attack on former president of Maldives and speaker of the country's parliament Mohamed Nasheed.
According to reports, Mr. Nasheed was injured in an explosion in Maldivian capital Male on Thursday evening.
"Deeply concerned at the attack on Speaker @MohamedNasheed. Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated," Mr. Jaishankar said in a tweet.
