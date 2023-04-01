ADVERTISEMENT

India exported military hardware worth ₹15,920 crore in 2022-23: Rajnath Singh

April 01, 2023 10:17 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - New Delhi

The government has set the target of manufacturing defence hardware worth ₹1,75,000 crore

PTI

The indigenously developed and manufactured Akash short-range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) system at the Republic Day paradein New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India's defence exports reached an all-time high of ₹15,920 crore in the financial year 2022-2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on April 1 describing the rise as a remarkable achievement.

The country's defence exports in 2021-22 was ₹12,814 crore, according to official data.

ALSO READ
India exported military hardware worth ₹13,399 crore in current fiscal: MoS Defence

"India's defence exports have reached an all-time high of ₹15,920 crore in FY 2022-2023. It is a remarkable achievement for the country," Mr. Singh said on Twitter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Under the inspiring leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, our defence exports will continue to grow exponentially," he said.

India exported military hardware worth ₹8,434 crore in 2020-21, ₹9,115 crore in 2019-20, and ₹10,745 crore in 2018-19, according to details provided by Mr. Singh.

The amount in 2017-18 was ₹4,682 crore and ₹1,521 crore in 2016-17.

The government has set the target of manufacturing defence hardware worth ₹1,75,000 crore and take defence exports to ₹35,000 crore by 2024-25.

ALSO READ
India eyeing $5 billion exports, $22 billion turnover in defence sector by 2025: Rajnath Singh

In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote domestic defence production.

ALSO READ
India’s defence exports in past seven years have crossed ₹38,000 crore: Rajnath Singh

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US