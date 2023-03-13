ADVERTISEMENT

India exported military hardware worth ₹13,399 crore in current fiscal: MoS Defence

March 13, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Minister Ajay Bhatt said approximately 45,906 acres of defence land under the management of different services and organisations of the Ministry of Defence is presently lying vacant.

PTI

Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt said the total value of defence exports till March 6 in the current fiscal was ₹13,399 crore. File | Photo Credit: PTI

India exported military hardware worth ₹13,399 crore till March 6 in the current fiscal, a significant increase from just ₹4,682 crore in 2017-18, according to official data.

The details of the year-wise export of military hardware were provided in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt while replying to a question.

Mr. Bhatt said the total defence exports in 2021-22 stood at ₹12,815 crore while it was ₹8,435 crore in 2020-21, ₹9,116 crore in 2019-20 and ₹ 10,746 crore in 2018-19. The amount in 2017-18 was ₹4,682 crore.

The Minister said the total value of defence exports till March 6 in the current fiscal was ₹13,399 crore.

"The government has given focus on the indigenisation of various defence items to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance). The indigenised items made from local resources become globally cost competitive and it also facilitates integration of MSMEs in the global supply chain," Mr. Bhatt said.

"The new technologies developed by DRDO are transferred to the industries regularly without any fee. Industries have been provided free excess to DRDO patents," he said.

To a separate question, Mr. Bhatt said approximately 45,906 acres of defence land under the management of different services and organisations of the Ministry of Defence is presently lying vacant.

"Post corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board, surplus land of approximately 3,152 acres located at 16 Ordnance Factories has been identified," he said.

Replying to another question, Mr. Bhatt said the Defence Ministry has reduced the restricted zone around the periphery of the defence establishment from 100 metres to 50 metres at various locations.

Locations not listed in the communication relating to the restricted distance have been kept unchanged in light of security concerns.

No objection certificate from the local military authority is required for carrying out construction activities within the restricted zone, the Minister said.

