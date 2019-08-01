National

India evaluating Pakistan proposal for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. File

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Response will be sent through diplomatic channels, says Ministry of External Affairs.

India is examining Pakistan’s proposal to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Navy officer, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on espionage and terrorism charges in 2017.

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said the established channels were being used to convey India’s response. “We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating the proposal in the light of the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” he said, without spelling out the modalities. Nor did he say whether conditions were attached to the proposal.

“We will convey to Pakistan the response through diplomatic channels,” he said.

Sources said the proposal was received earlier this week.

Media reports in Pakistan indicated that Pakistan had agreed to allow an Indian diplomat to meet Mr. Jadhav at 3 p.m. Friday. However, the Ministry of External Affairs refused to confirm the reports. 

On July 17, the ICJ asked Pakistan to grant “without further delay” consular access to Mr. Jadhav. India had been demanding diplomatic access ever since he was arrested on March 3, 2016. It moved the ICJ for consular access and a fair trial. 

Pakistan has alleged that he was involved in terrorism-related activities in Balochistan, the largest but trouble-torn province of the country. But India has been maintained that he was abducted from Iran where he was into legitimate business. 

Pakistan on Wednesday said it had arrested an Indian in Dera Ghazi Khan. Reports suggested that he had made a statement, admitting to his being an intelligence operative. 

