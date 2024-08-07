GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India evacuates non-essential staff from its embassy, consulates in Bangladesh: Official sources

“All Indian diplomats remain in Bangladesh and the missions are functional,” sources added

Updated - August 07, 2024 12:53 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 12:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
Earlier, Indian students who were studying in various institutions in Bangladesh, were also evacuated. File

Earlier, Indian students who were studying in various institutions in Bangladesh, were also evacuated. File | Photo Credit: PTI

India has evacuated all non-essential staff and their families from its embassy and consulates in neighbouring Bangladesh, two Indian government sources said on Wednesday (August 7, 2024), after weeks of unrest forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

“All Indian diplomats remain in Bangladesh and the missions are functional,” the sources added.

Besides the High Commission or embassy in the capital Dhaka, India has assistant high commissions or consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.

