India emerging as a global manufacturing hub: PM Modi

India is becoming Atmanirbhar in defence and emerging as a global manufacturing hub, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address on Thursday (August 15). He also noted that defence exports touched a record high of ₹21,083 crore in the financial year 2023-24, an increase of 32.5% over 2022-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

“India was earlier a victim of terror attacks, today it is strong and bold. Armed forces give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to harm us,” Mr. Modi said in his address from the Red Fort.

Mr. Modi referred to the series of steps taken by the Defence Ministry, including the notification of a number of positive indigenisation lists, comprising over 5,600 items that are being or will be procured only from the Indian industry after designated timelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that India, which was once completely dependent on imports for defence equipment, is today exporting to numerous countries. “There has been a massive jump in defence exports in the first quarter of FY 2024-25. Defence equipment worth ₹6,915 crore has been exported, an increase of 78% from the first quarter of 2023-24, when the figure was ₹3,885 crore.”

Referring to the 2016 surgical strike and 2019 Balakot air strike, the Prime Minister said that there was a time when the country was a victim of terror attacks. “But today, it is bold and strong, with the armed forces giving a befitting reply to anyone who tries to harm the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country,” he said.

Noting the growing role of women in all the sectors, Mr. Modi emphasised that women are not just participating in the progress of the nation, but are playing a leadership role. “Be it the Army, Navy, Air Force or the space sector, we are witnessing the ever-growing Nari Shakti of our country,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.