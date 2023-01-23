India emerged as a rapid, growing economy after the pandemic: Commerce and Industry Minister

January 23, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asked businesses and policymakers at B-20 dialogue meeting, a part of the G-20, to adopt a sustainable and green approach in business practices in view of disruptions caused by climate change.

The ‘B-20 India 2023’ dialogue is taking place under the theme of ‘RAISE’ — an acronym for Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable businesses.

Addressing the B-20’s Inception Meeting in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, the Minister told the gathering of over 600 delegates to use the B-20 forum along with the G-20 to look at ways to collectively work towards a sustainable and equitable future agenda.

“Through the theme of G-20 in India — ‘one earth one family one future’ — India wants to inspire to care for each other, care for future, and care for the earth,” Mr. Goyal said.

He also talked about the measures India has taken in terms of adopting and implementing environmental goals.

“India regularly files UNFCCC report and has already exceeded its goal for 2030, of having a 40% share of renewable energy in its installed capacity in 2021. India takes each Sustainable Development Goal very seriously,” he said in his address at the plenary session of the Inception Meeting.

He also talked about how India has emerged as a rapid growing economy after the pandemic and is today a bright spot in the global environment.

Gandhinagar is hosting the first three-day meeting as part of the elaborate G-20 events and dialogues, while 14 other meetings and events will be held in various cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat, the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya, and Dhordo in Kutch.

In Kutch, the first meeting of the G-20 countries’ tourism working group will take place from February 7 to 10, while from February 9 to 10, a similar meeting of the ‘Urban 20 Inception’ will be held in Ahmedabad.