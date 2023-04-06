HamberMenu
India elected to UN Statistical Commission

External Affairs Minister said the country’s expertise in the field of statistics, diversity and demography had earned it the seat 

April 06, 2023 02:59 am | Updated 02:59 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

India has been elected to the highest statistical body of the United Nations for a four-year term beginning January 1, 2024.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted, “Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election,” he said. India secured 46 out of 53 votes in the election to the UN Statistical Commission election.

Mr. Jaishankar said India's expertise in the field of statistics, diversity and demography had earned it the seat on the UN Statistical Commission.

