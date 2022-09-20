India, Egypt sign MoU to further defence cooperation

It was signed by the two Defence Ministers during Rajnath’s visit to Cairo.

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
September 20, 2022 13:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Egyptian counterpart General Mohamed Zaki in Cairo on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

India and Egypt on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation. This was signed by Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, who is in a two day visit to Cairo, and his Egyptian counterpart General Mohamed Zaki.

“During the (bilateral) meeting, both sides discussed steps to strengthen defence ties and reached a consensus to enhance conduct of joint exercises and exchange of personnel for training, especially in the field of counter-insurgency,” a Defence Ministry statement said. 

Also read: Civilisations like India, China, Egypt have self esteem and can’t be threatened: Sergey Lavrov

The two Ministers also agreed to identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence industries of India and Egypt in a time-bound manner. They also exchanged views on regional security and acknowledged the contribution of India and Egypt to peace and stability in the world, the statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Singh also invited his Egyptian counterpart to the India-Africa Defence Dialogue and Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers’ conclave, scheduled to be held as part of 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat between October 18 to 22, 2022.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

After the talks, Mr. Singh paid homage at the unknown soldier memorial and tombstone of the late Egyptian President Anwar El–Sadat in Cairo.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
trade agreements
defence contract
international relations
Egypt
defence

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app