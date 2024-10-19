ADVERTISEMENT

India doubles grant to support education in Sri Lanka's plantation community 

Published - October 19, 2024 12:45 pm IST - Colombo

With the additional funds infused at the request of the Government of Sri Lanka, India's total commitment to the project now stands at 600 million Sri Lankan rupees (₹172.25 million)

PTI

Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and Secretary, Ministry of Education and S&T signed and exchanged diplomatic letters to formalise the modalities. | Photo Credit: X/@santjha

India has doubled its grant to ₹172.25 million to support education in Sri Lanka’s plantation areas for the Indian-origin Tamil community.

Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and Secretary of Sri Lanka's Ministry of Education and Science and Technology J.M. Thilaka Jayasundara on Friday (October 18, 2024) signed and exchanged diplomatic letters to formalise the modalities.

“The project envisages the upgrade of infrastructure of nine plantation schools identified by the Government of Sri Lanka. These include six schools in the plantation areas of Central Province and one school each in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Province," Mr. Jha said.

With the additional funds infused at the request of the Government of Sri Lanka, India's total commitment to the project now stands at 600 million Sri Lankan rupees (₹172.25 million).

The project would add to India's numerous past and ongoing development partnership initiatives in Sri Lanka in the important sector of education.

Besides support for infrastructure development and equipment supply, training and capacity-building have formed an equally important focus area for India’s development cooperation projects in the sector in Sri Lanka.

