GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India doubles grant to support education in Sri Lanka's plantation community 

With the additional funds infused at the request of the Government of Sri Lanka, India's total commitment to the project now stands at 600 million Sri Lankan rupees (₹172.25 million)

Published - October 19, 2024 12:45 pm IST - Colombo

PTI
Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and Secretary, Ministry of Education and S&T signed and exchanged diplomatic letters to formalise the modalities.

Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and Secretary, Ministry of Education and S&T signed and exchanged diplomatic letters to formalise the modalities. | Photo Credit: X/@santjha

India has doubled its grant to ₹172.25 million to support education in Sri Lanka’s plantation areas for the Indian-origin Tamil community.

Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and Secretary of Sri Lanka's Ministry of Education and Science and Technology J.M. Thilaka Jayasundara on Friday (October 18, 2024) signed and exchanged diplomatic letters to formalise the modalities.

Indian grant to be used for education, health sectors in Sri Lanka’s estate areas, says Minister Jeevan Thondaman

“The project envisages the upgrade of infrastructure of nine plantation schools identified by the Government of Sri Lanka. These include six schools in the plantation areas of Central Province and one school each in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Province," Mr. Jha said.

With the additional funds infused at the request of the Government of Sri Lanka, India's total commitment to the project now stands at 600 million Sri Lankan rupees (₹172.25 million).

India to grant full renovation cost of Kankesanthurai Port in northern Sri Lanka

The project would add to India's numerous past and ongoing development partnership initiatives in Sri Lanka in the important sector of education.

Besides support for infrastructure development and equipment supply, training and capacity-building have formed an equally important focus area for India’s development cooperation projects in the sector in Sri Lanka.

Published - October 19, 2024 12:45 pm IST

Related Topics

India-Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka / international relations / national politics / government aid

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.