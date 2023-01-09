HamberMenu
India does not believe in hierarchical conception of world order: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India does not believe in a hierarchical conception of a world order where a few countries are considered superior to others

January 09, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singhs speaking at the Ambassadors’ Conference in New Delhi on January 9, 2023. Photo: Screengrab via Twitter/@rajnathsingh

India's national efforts towards 'Make in India' are neither isolationist nor are they just meant for the country alone, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on January 9 at a conclave of ambassadors.

He also said that India does not believe in a hierarchical conception of a world order where a few countries are considered superior to others.

"India's international relations are guided by the very essence of human equality and dignity," the Minister said at the conclave to brief ambassadors about the upcoming Aero India, billed as Asia's biggest aerospace exhibition. It will be held in Bengaluru next month.

"We do not believe in making or becoming a client or satellite state, and so, when we partner any nation, it is on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect," Mr. Singh added.

The Defence Minister said India's self-reliance initiative is the beginning of a new paradigm of partnership with its partner countries.

"Our national efforts towards 'Make in India' are neither isolationist, nor are they just meant for India alone," he noted.

