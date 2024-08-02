India does not believe in ‘expansionism’: PM Modi

India does not believe in “expansionism”, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday indirectly referring to Chinese activities in the South China Sea. Welcoming the Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Mr. Modi indirectly referred to China and highlighted the importance of freedom of navigation. Speaking at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), Mr. Minh Chinh echoed the Indian position on maritime security and called for a collective approach to solving all conflicts including in West Asia and in Myanmar. The Vietnamese leader recollected India’s contribution to peace building in Vietnam in the 1950s and sought greater cooperation between the two sides in energy, defence and culture.

“We support development, not expansionism in the region. We believe in a free, open, rule-based and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” said Mr. Modi. His remarks came days after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Tokyo where India was joined by Australia, Japan and the United States in “upholding freedom of navigation and overflight”, an oblique reference to China’s activities in the South China Sea that are a matter of concern for the Quad member countries. Reflecting the Indian position, Mr. Minh Chinh said, “The two sides redoubled the importance of ensuring peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation over the East China Sea and the South China Sea and a peaceful settlement of disputes based on respecting international law, especially UNCLOS 1982.” Mr. Minh Chinh described India as a force of “stability and prosperity” in the Indo-Pacific region.

Mr. Minh Chinh paid tribute to the early years of the bilateral relation when India was the Chairman of the International Commission for Supervision and Control formed as part of the Geneva Accord of 1954 to help the peace process in Vietnam. Vietnam , he said, is “deeply grateful” for the policy of non-alignment which was championed by India. He also urged for a collective approach for solving the intractable conflicts in the world and described the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a major platform in dealing with issues of development and dialogue.

“Multilateral organisations should provide comprehensive solution to the existing conflicts. Conflicts like the one in the Middle East and in Myanmar can not be solved by a single country. They require collective solution,” said Mr. Minh Chinh laying down the Vietnamese approach towards conflicts and peace-building. Briefing the media about the meeting, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that both India and Vietnam desire return of peace and stability in Myanmar and supported an ASEAN-centric approach in ensuring peace in the conflict-torn country.

In his speech at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), the visiting leader spoke in detail about Vietnam’s own troubled history which included more than two decades of war with the U.S. forces. Vietnam’s economic plans, said the Prime Minister are based on its rich history of struggle against oppression and colonial forces and added, “Nothing is more important than freedom.”

Earlier in the day he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and held delegation-level talks at the Hyderabad House. The two sides sealed agreeements on Customs Capacity Building, radio and television networks, agriculture, law and justice. Two Dollar Credit Line Agreements were signed between Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance and the Export-Import Bank of India amounting to $300 million. Vietnam also declared its intent to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). A letter of intent was signed between the Government of India and the Government of Vietnam to restore and conserve a number of ancient Shiva temples located in My Son, Quang Nam province.