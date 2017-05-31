India deplores Kabul attack

India on Wednesday strongly deplored the bomb blast in Kabul, which left 80 people dead and hundreds injured. The explosion, which took place in the diplomatic enclave of the Afghan capital, caused minor damage to the mission.

“India strongly deplores the heinous and reprehensible terrorist attack in Kabul today. We share the grief of all peace-loving Afghans and convey our sincerest condolences to the Government of Afghanistan and the families of victims of the mindless violence and wish speedy recovery of those injured,” said a press statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on social media platform Twitter: “India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all types of terrorism. Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated. We strongly condemn the blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured.”

“The continuing violence even during the holy and pious month of Ramzan reflects the diabolical nature of the perpetrators and their supporters. India is ready to render any assistance to the government and the people of Afghanistan, and all possible support to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice,” the official statement said, highlighting that the staff of the Indian embassy were safe. A similar blast had targeted the Indian mission in 2009 and caused the deaths of 17.