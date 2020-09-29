India, Denmark launch Green Strategic Partnership

NEW DELHI

29 September 2020

A crucial milestone in the ever closer cooperation, says Mette Frederiksen

India and Denmark have begun a new era in the form of a “far reaching Green Strategic Partnership” that will give the country a special place in delivering sustainable solutions to India.

“It is a crucial milestone in the ever closer cooperation, especially in Green Tech, Danish solutions within, among other things, wind power, water technology and energy efficiency are in great demand in India, and on Monday’s agreement can therefore pave the way for increased Danish exports and investments,” Denmark said.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the agreement as a “completely unique way to provide export companies with new opportunities in a market where there is a large untapped potential”.

The agreement is in line with the vision expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ms. Frederiksen who held a virtual summit on September 28. Mr. Modi also supported creating an India-Denmark Skill Institute to help Danish companies operating in India to select the people that they require from the local skilled population.

The Ministry of External Affairs said over 140 Danish companies are currently participating in the “Make in India” initiative in India. Prime Minister Modi said they are indeed “making in India for the world”. Both sides also discussed regional and multilateral issues.