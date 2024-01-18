India ‘deeply concerned’ over West Asia crisis

January 18, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - NEW DELHI:

India on Wednesday said it was “deeply concerned” at the current Israel-Palestinian crisis, highlighting the spillover effect of the violence for the West Asian region. In a speech delivered at the NAM Ministerial Meeting on Palestine in the Ugandan capital Kampala, Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh reiterated the Indian position on the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas as well as the subsequent Israeli military campaign on Gaza. His speech, however, remained silent on the issue of ceasefire in Gaza.

“The unfolding humanitarian crisis needs to be addressed in earnest. We welcome the efforts of the international community for de-escalation and delivery of humanitarian goods to the people of Gaza. We have also called for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population and, in this regard, hope that the UN Security Council Resolution 2720 would aid in enhancing humanitarian assistance,” said Mr. Singh.

Two-State solution

The Minister informed the meeting in Kampala that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been in “constant touch” with the stakeholders across the region, “including those of Israel and Palestine”. Mr. Singh reiterated the Indian support for “negotiated Two-State solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side-by-side in peace with Israel.”

The Minister said the crisis had reminded the world about the importance of “immediate resumption of credible direct negotiations” between Israel and the Palestinians.

“Every effort must be made to create conducive conditions for resumption of these talks. We welcome all efforts of regional and global players aimed towards restoring normalcy,” said Mr. Singh.

