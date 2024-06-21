ADVERTISEMENT

India criticises Canadian parliament observing 'one minute silence' in memory of Nijjar

Updated - June 21, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 05:37 pm IST - New Delhi

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing

PTI

A banner with the image of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India on June 21 was critical of the Canadian parliament observing "one minute silence" in the memory of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in June last year.

"We naturally oppose any moves giving political space to extremism and advocacy of violence," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Canada and India “committed to work together”, says Trudeau after meeting Modi

In an unusual move, the Canadian parliament observed "one minute silence" two days ago in memory of Nijjar.

New Delhi rejected Mr. Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra last week said India's main issue with Canada continues to be the political space that Ottawa provides to anti-India elements which advocate extremism and violence.

India has repeatedly conveyed its "deep concerns" to Canada and New Delhi expects Ottawa to take strong action against those elements, he said.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia on June 18 last year.

The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

