India could rise to top spot in COVID-19 cases: Chidambaram

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram on Friday said India could touch 55 lakh COVID-19 cases by September end if cases continued to rise at the present rate, and called the Centres strategy a ‘total failure’.
In a series of tweets, Mr. Chidamabaram said India could rise to the top spot going by the present rate of increase in infection.
“Number of infections stand at 15,83,792 of which 9.6 lakh was recorded in July. The math is simple but frightening. At this rate, India will record over 30 lakh infections by end August 2020. If the daily rate surges, as is expected, India will record over 33 lakh infections by end August 2020 and over 55 lakh infections by end September 2020”, he said.
“God forbid, but India may get the first spot among all countries in the number of infections. What does this say about the Modi government’s strategy from day one, when the PM centralised all powers and decisions in his hands? It has been a TOTAL FAILURE”, he said, tagging Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.
At a separate virtual press conference, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, “The BJP didn't fulfil its [pre-election] promise of depositing ₹15 lakh in every person’s bank account but we got 15 lakh corona case in our account”.
