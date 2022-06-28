India records 11,793 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

over 197 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,97,092, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent, as on June 28, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

over 197 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

With 11,793 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,34,18,839, while the active cases increased to 96,700, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,047 with 27 new fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the Health Ministry stated.

The active Covid cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.57 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

An increase of 2,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.36 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,97,092, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry, 197.31 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.