Coronavirus India lockdown Day 46 live updates | 216 districts with no reported cases till date, says Health Ministry

As Gujarat continues to report large number of coronavirus cases, medical experts from AIIMS, including its Director, have rushed to Ahmedabad to provide expert guidance to doctors there on COVID-19 management.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, noted that India's recovery rate currently stands at 29.36%, and that there are 216 districts which have not reported any cases till date.

Here are the latest updates:

9 am | India

While the government is pushing the use of India's contact tracing app Aarogya Setu, advocacy groups are arguing that there should be more transparency on the inner workings of the app. Why?

8.40 am | Italy

COVID-19 deaths in Italy exceed 30,000

The number of people in Italy who’ve died with COVID-19 infections has topped 30,000. The Health Ministry registered 243 deaths on Friday, bringing the total of those who died in the country to 30,201.

Italy was the first country in Europe with a major outbreak of the coronavirus. Authorities say many more likely died with the infection at home or in nursing homes without being diagnosed.

With 1,327 more cases registered in the 24-hour period ending Friday evening, Italy now tallies 217,185 confirmed coronavirus infections.

Some 11,000 more people have recovered from the illness than are currently positive for the infection.

- PTI

8.20 am | Odisha

Odisha reports 17 new cases

In Odisha, 17 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, taking the State tally to 287.

Ganjam district is leading the table with 83 cases. Three of the cases were detected in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

8 am | Bihar

Five BMP soldiers in Khajpura area of Patna in Bihar have tested positive for coronavirus. With this, the number of COVID-19 positive people in Bihar is now 579.

The newly-infected patients are all male.