Coronavirus India lockdown Day 45 live updates | At 28.83%, India's recovery rate better than most countries, says Health Minister

The COVID-19 cases in India are likely to peak in June-July according to data released by experts and going by the current trend, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that in comparison to other countries, India was in a better condition as the fatality rate was 3.3% and recovery rate was 28.83%.

Here are the latest updates:

8.50 am | Himachal Pradesh

Fresh COVID-19 case in HP, tally rises to 48

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 48, an official said.

Hamirpur had become coronavirus-free on April 29 after the last two patients in the district tested negative for the infection.

Himachal Pradesh has seven active cases with two in Chamba, and one each in Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Kangra districts, according to officials.

While 34 people have recovered, three have died. Four people were shifted to other States for treatment.

- PTI

8.30 am | Chennai

Seven zones in Chennai account for most cases

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified seven zones that have reported a majority of COVID-19 positive cases, said Corporation special nodal officer J. Radhakrishnan.

On Thursday, 316 positive cases were reported in the city. As many as 451 containment zones have been created to prevent the spread of infection.

8.15 am | Odisha

26 new cases in Odisha

Odisha has registered 26 new COVID-19 cases, taking the State's tall to 245. Of this, 181 cases are active. As many as 62 people have recovered and two have died of the infection.

Of the new cases, 19 were detected in Ganjam, 5 in Kendrapara and 2 in Bhadrak districts.