Coronavirus India lockdown Day 44 live updates | Mumbai records its highest spike in cases, pushing tally to 10,714.

Chennai and Ahmedabad are emerging as new hotspots for coronavirus in India, even as Maharashtra, the worst-affected State, continues to register an increase in COVID-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said: “We may soon start bus transport along with some guidelines. Airlines, railways and bus transport are required to be opened on a certain scale as there are many people stranded."

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | India

Over 52,000 cases in India: Union Mnistry

India has registered 52,952 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 35,902 are active, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry.

As many as 1,783 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, and 15,266 have been cured of the illness, the Ministry said in its daily update.

The country saw an increase of 3,561 positive cases and 89 deaths overnight, according to the update.

What are the different methods of testing are being experimented in the country to trace COVID-19 infection?

USA | 9 am

Coronavirus worse for US than Pearl Harbor, 9/11: Trump

President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of China on Wednesday over the global coronavirus pandemic and said it has been worse for the United States than Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

Mr. Trump said fallout from the pandemic has hit the United States harder than the December 7, 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor or the September 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington.

“This is really the worst attack we've ever had,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center.”

Trump lashed out at China, continuing a war of words over the origins of the deadly virus that emerged in Wuhan last year.

“It should have never happened,” he said. “Could have been stopped at the source. Could have been stopped in China.”

China hit back Wednesday at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his claims the virus originated in a Wuhan laboratory, saying he has no evidence.

“This matter should be handed to scientists and medical professionals, and not politicians who lie for their own domestic political ends,” China's foreign ministry spokesperson said.

- AFP

Odisha | 8.30 am

With 20 new cases, Odisha’s tally goes up to 205

Odisha has registered the highest single day spike in COVID-19 positive cases.

Twenty new cases – 17 in Ganjam district and three Mayurbhanj district – have taken the State’s total to 205, according to the Health Department.