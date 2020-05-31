Coronavirus India lockdown Day 68 live updates | Over 60 lakh COVID-19 cases detected worldwide

31 May 2020 08:50 IST

As Lockdown 4.0 comes to an end, the Ministry of Home Affairs has released a new set of guidelines called ‘Unlock 1.0’.

Malls, restaurants, religious places are among those that will be allowed to function in all areas except containment zones from June 8, according to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

All kinds of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious congregations would, however, remain suspended.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

9 am | Delhi

1,163 new cases, 18 deaths in Delhi

The Capital reported 1,163 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 18,549, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far and the third consecutive day of over 1,000 cases. Also, 18 more deaths were reported taking the total to 416. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Read more

8.45 am | India

Government eases a slew of restrictions; malls, religious places to open

As Lockdown 4.0 comes to an end, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines called Unlock 1.0 allowing malls, restaurants, religious places to open in all areas except containment zones from June 8. It however prohibited opening of bars, gymnasiums, entertainment parks, cinema halls, metro rail and international air travel.

The permit system for inter-State movement of vehicles has been removed and there shall be no restriction on movement within and outside a State. If the local administration has to regulate movement in wake of a surge in number of COVID-19 cases, it will have to give wide publicity in advance regarding the procedure and restrictions to be followed.

Read more

8.30 am | Brazil

Brazil has record new coronavirus cases, surpasses France in deaths

Brazil reported a record 33,274 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, its health ministry said, and the death toll surpassed that of France and now ranks only below the United States, Britain and Italy.

The South American nation has now reported 4,98,440 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak began, a level of contagion second only to the United States.

Read more

8 am | World

Global coronavirus cases surpass 6 million

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 6 million on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as Latin America reported a grim milestone of 50,000 deaths from the disease.

Countries such as Brazil, Chile and Mexico are struggling to stem the spread of the virus, which initially peaked in China in February before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States.

Read more