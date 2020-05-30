Coronavirus India lockdown Day 67 live updates | Over 7,900 cases in 24 hours

30 May 2020 10:11 IST

The government is all set to announce Lockdown 5.0 for two weeks, with strict implementation in 13 cities that have recorded 70% of the total COVID-19 cases.

India registered its highest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases with 7,964 cases and 265 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. India has been reporting over 6,000 cases per day since May 22.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have become the top three COVID-load States, with over 56,000 active cases.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

10.15 am

Ninety-six COVID-19 positive cases were detected in quarantine centres in Odisha on Saturday pushing the State’s total to 1,819, according to the State Health Department. Active cases now stands at 833.

- Prafulla Das

10.00 am

Assam suffers largest single-day spike with 177 cases, crosses 1000-mark: Officials

With 177 more persons testing positive for coronavirus infection in the steepest single-day spike till date, COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000-mark in Assam on Friday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total number of infected cases in the state stood at 1,057 on Friday, he added.

The state breached both the 900 and 1000 marks on Friday, reporting 30 during the day, 25 in the evening, 89 in the night and 33 at midnight, the minister said.

- PTI

9.00 am

S Korea has another 39 cases linked to warehouse

South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where officials have linked scores of infections to warehouse workers.

Figures from South Korea’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,441 confirmed cases and 269 deaths

- AP

One more COVID-19 death in Jharkhand, total cases 521

One more person died due to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the death toll due to the disease to five while the number of cases rose to 521 with 45 more people testing positive for coronavirus in the state, a government bulletin said.

- PTI

7.00 am

U.S. records 1,225 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, says tally

The United States recorded 1,225 coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing its total to 1,02,798 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has officially logged 17,45,606 overall cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the Baltimore-based university's tracker showed at 0030 GMT on Saturday.

Govt., private offices in Bengal to open from June 8, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister on Friday announced relaxations to lockdown and said all government and private offices would open in the State from June 8. The relaxations come at a time when the number of COVID-19 infections had increased, with north Bengal districts recording a spurt in cases.

