Coronavirus India lockdown Day 40 updates | West Bengal records 15 deaths in past 48 hours

India, on Saturday, recorded the biggest single-day jump of 2,411 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 37,776, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. This is the largest rise in cases since January, when the infection was first detected in India.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its May 3 update said that 39,980 have been tested positive and there have been 1301 deaths. The number of recovered cases stands at 10,633.

Here are the latest updates:

8.00 am

West Bengal records 15 COVID-19 deaths in past 48 hours

West Bengal has recorded 15 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past 48 hours, noted official bulletin of the State Health department released late on Saturday evening.

Two bulletins — one for May 1 and another for May 2 — was released by the Health Department. While seven persons had died between May 1 and May 2, eight deaths were recorded between April 30 and May 1. In the past two days, 127 new viral infections were recorded and 60 persons were discharged from the hospitals in the State.

7.45 am | Odisha

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Ganjam district taking the State’s tally to 159.

Active cases now stand at 102 while 56 have recovered and one death has been reported in the State

7.30 am

Over 800 UP migrant labourers reach Lucknow in a special train from Nashik

Over 800 labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh arrived in Lucknow in a special train from Maharashtra’s Nashik on Sunday morning amid ongoing lockdown.

This is the first special train to arrive in Uttar Pradesh with stranded migrant workers.

6.30 am

U.S. coronavirus deaths climb by 1,435 in 24 hours

Coronavirus deaths in the United States climbed by 1,435 in the past 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Saturday, bringing the total number of fatalities to more than 66,000.

3.30 am

U.K. could allow primary schools to reopen as soon as June 1: media

The United Kingdom could allow primary schools in England and Wales to reopen as soon as June 1 under plans being discussed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Mr. Johnson is expected to unveil the government's “roadmap” out of the coronavirus lockdown in an address to the nation next Sunday, the newspaper said.

3.00 am

France extends virus emergency until July 24

The French government said on Saturday it will extend a health emergency imposed to fight the COVID-19 by two months, allowing it to keep stringent anti-virus measures in place even after a partial lifting of the country’s lockdown.

As part of the planned measures anybody entering France, foreign or French, will have to remain confined for two weeks, Health Minister Olivier Veran told a news conference.

Mumbai records highest deaths in a day so far

Mumbai recorded 547 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 8,359. The city also recorded the highest number of deaths (27) in a single day, pushing the death toll to 322. The financial capital is a hotspot contributing nearly 68% cases and 62% deaths to the State tally. The fatality rate in the city currently stands at 3.8%.

2.00 am

Spaniards race out for 1st open-air exercise since mid-March

Thousands of Spaniards woke early and laced up their sports shoes Saturday after a prohibition on outdoor exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic ended after seven weeks.

In the morning, people dressed in athletic wear poured into the streets at 6 a.m. to run, bike, and speed walk, with many taking extra care to loosen up atrophied muscles so a twisted ankle or pulled hamstring wouldn’t spoil the rush of the release.