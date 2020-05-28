Coronavirus India lockdown Day 65 live updates | Maharashtra death toll rises to 1,897 after deadliest day yet claims 105 lives

Maharashtra, India's worst hit city, reported its highest single-day surge in COVID-19 deaths till date on Wednesday, with 105 fatalities taking the toll so far to 1,897, while another big spike of 2,190 cases saw its case tally rise to 56,948.

According to the Health Ministry, India's recovery rate is now 42.4%, with a fatality rate of 2.86%, whereas the world average is 6.36%.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

10 am | India

Cabinet Secretary calls meeting with municipal commissioners, DMs of 13 COVID-19 hit cities

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday will hold a meeting with municipal commissioners and district magistrates of 13 COVID-19 hit cities in the country that include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, officials said.

Chief secretaries and principal secretaries (health) of the states concerned will also attend the meeting to be held through video conference.

Municipal commissioners of Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi/New Delhi, Ahmadabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata/Howrah, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) and Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) will attend the meeting, a Home Ministry official said. - PTI