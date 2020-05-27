Coronavirus India lockdown Day 64 updates | Maharashtra Minister tests positive

27 May 2020 09:24 IST

Nearly 60% of the Maharashtra’s cases and 59% of the deaths were contributed by Mumbai alone.

Maharashtra recorded the sharpest rise in the COVID-19 mortality on Tuesday with 97 deaths pushing the toll to 1,792. The State also recorded 2,091 cases taking the tally to 54,758.

While the highest — 39 deaths — were reported from Mumbai, which remains the epicentre of the outbreak, 15 deaths were reported from Thane, 10 from the Kalyan Dombivali region, five from Mira Bhayandar and three from Ulhasnagar. Pune recorded eight deaths, Solapur seven, Aurangabad five, Malegaon recorded three and Nagpur and Ratnagiri recorded one each.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: Data | The curious case of Gujarat's COVID-19 curve: remained flat throughout May

Here are the latest updates:

Antiviral drug sought for Cabinet minister who has tested positive

A State Cabinet minister and senior Congress leader, who has tested positive for COVID-19, is likely to be the third VIP to get the antiviral drug remdesivir.

The minister, who has many co-morbidities, was shifted to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday from his home town.

Two IAS officers — one admitted to Breach Candy and the other at Lilavati — have already received the drug.

Read more

9.45 am | Shillong

5 more test positive in Meghalaya

Five more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total number of active cases in the state to seven, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Wednesday.

All the five who tested positive for COVID-19 had returned from Delhi and Haryana recently.

“Five more people who came recently from Delhi-Haryana have been tested positive for COVID19. They are at Corona Care Centre, Shillong and asymptomatic. Total active cases in the state as of now is 7 (2+5),” the Chief Minister tweeted.

With the five new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya increased to 20. Twelve persons have recovered from coronavirus while one person had died.

- PTI

9.30 am | Shanghai

China reports 1 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier

China reported 1 new confirmed coronavirus case in the mainland as of end-May 26, up from 7 a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

It also reported 28 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected but do not show symptoms - versus 29 a day earlier.

The new confirmed case was an imported one. The 7 reported a day earlier were also all imported.

The total number of cases to date in the mainland stands at 82,993. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

- Reuters

9.00 am

Hong Kong high school students go back to class

Hong Kong public high school students began attending classes on Wednesday, part of a phased reopening after the financial hub successfully tackled its coronavirus outbreak. Hundreds of secondary schools opened their doors on Wednesday for senior students, the first classes in the state sector since late January.

Younger students will return in stages over the coming weeks, while fee-paying international schools have already restarted classes.

Read more

8.45 am

Manipur tally goes up to 41 after two more test positive

The number of persons infected by COVID-19 in Manipur has gone up to 41, with two more persons testing positive, according to official sources on Wednesday morning.

Khoirom Shashikanta, additional health director who is also the government spokesperson, said that out of the 41 cases as many as 37 are active. Four persons had fully recovered.

Read more

7.45 am

Brazil daily virus deaths again top 1,000

Brazil reported the highest daily COVID-19 death toll in the world Tuesday with 1,039 people killed, the fifth straight day the country has topped the list.

Latin America's largest country, which has emerged as a new epicenter in the coronavirus pandemic, has seen its daily death toll surge past that of the United States, the hardest-hit country so far.

Read more

Four pregnant women among 91 persons tested positive in J&K

At least 91 people were detected with the novel coronavirus infection in J&K on Tuesday, including four pregnant women, taking the total to 1,759 in the Union Territory. One person died due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

“Fifty four cases were detected from the Jammu division and 37 from the Kashmir division. Besides, 24 people have died — 21 in Kashmir division and three in Jammu division. At least, 650 recoveries were also reported,” a government spokesman said.

Read more

Kerala

Palakkad records biggest single day surge with 30 patients

A dizzying number of 30 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Tuesday, the biggest number on a single day since the novel coronavirus was first reported in the last week of March in Palakkad.

While 28 of them had come back from other States and abroad, two were found to be their primary contacts. District and health authorities said that there was a clear pattern in the rise in COVID-19 cases in the district.

Read more