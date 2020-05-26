Coronavirus India lockdown Day 63 live updates | Kerala SSLC exams to resume today

The SSLC and vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations will resume in Kerala today amid unprecedented arrangements against the backdrop of the COVID-19 threat. The higher secondary education (HSE) examinations are slated to begin on Wednesday. Around 13.74 lakh students are expected to appear for these examinations.

Also read: Data | Pollution levels decline in many Indian cities due to COVID-19 lockdown

8.00 am

U.S. firm Novavax begins vaccine trial in Australia

A U.S. biotechnology company announced on Tuesday the start of human trials in Australia of a vaccine for the coronavirus with hopes of releasing a proven vaccine this year.

Novavax has begun the first phase of the trial in which 131 volunteers in the cities of Melbourne and Brisbane will test the safety of the vaccine and look for early signs of the vaccine’s effectiveness, the company’s research chief Dr. Gregory Glenn said.

6.30 am

Air India evacuates 115 stranded Indians from Israel

Some 115 Indians, including out of work and broke caregivers, students and pregnant women, were all smiles as they boarded an Air India flight from Ben-Gurion Airport (Tel Aviv) on Tuesday and left for India after being stranded in Israel for more than two months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The flight took off at 1 a.m. IST

Gujarat

405 positive cases, 30 deaths 24 hours

Gujarat’s infection spike continued rising with 405 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths reported on Monday, increasing the State’s tally of cases to 14,468, and fatality count to 888.

As the State’s mortality rate is 6.15%, along with the spike in infections, there is also a spike in patients requiring ventilator support, with as many as 109 patients surviving through mechanised ventilation as on Monday.

UK to reopen thousands of shops next month, says Boris Johnson

Britain will reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centres next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, setting out a timetable for businesses as part of moves to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

He told a news conference that from June 1, outdoor markets and car showrooms could be reopened as soon as they are able to meet the COVID-19 secure guidelines, and all other non-essential retail from June 15 if the government's tests are met.

Tamil Nadu

Tondiarpet becomes fifth zone in Chennai to cross the 1,000-case mark

With Tondiarpet becoming the fifth zone in Chennai Corporation to register over a thousand COVID-19 patients, officials have come up with localised plans targeting slums for testing.

Already Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kodambakkam and Teynampet zones have reported more than 1,000 cases. The number of COVID-19 positive cases is inching towards the 2,000-mark in Royapuram.