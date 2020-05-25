Coronavirus India lockdown Day 62 live updates | Domestic flights resume after two months

25 May 2020 09:17 IST

Data from Johns Hopkins University show that the total number of cases in India has surpassed that of Iran and India now has the 10th highest number of confirmed cases worldwide.

After being suspended for two months, due to the coronavirus lockdown, domestic air travel is set to resume in India today.

With all domestic (air/ rail/ inter-State bus) travel to resume, the Health Ministry issued new guidelines for inter-State travel and international arrivals, stating that only COVID-asymptomatic domestic passengers/ international arrivals will be permitted with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its May 25 update said that 1,38,845 have been tested positive in the country and the death toll stands at 4,021.

Here are the latest updates:

10.30 am

With 35 fresh positive cases by 9 a.m. on May 25, the total cases in Assam reached 427; 363 of them are active cases while 57 have recovered.

4 have died in the State and 3 cases were migrated to other states.

- Rahul Karmakar

10.20 am | Belagavi

Flights between Mumbai, Pune and Mysuru, that were to begin on Monday, from Karnataka's Belgaum airport (civilian airport in Sambra) have been canceled.

Flights between Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru will operate, airport director Rajesh Kumar Mourya tweeted on Monday morning.

The airport had prepared for the operation of 13 flights to connect Belagavi to five cities.

- Special Correspondent

10.15 am

103 COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha taking the State’s total to 1438 on Monday.

Total active cases stand at 881, while 550 had been discharged and seven had died so far, according to officials.

- Prafulla Das

9.55 am

According to the data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s single day spike continued its upward trend for the 7th day on Monday with 6977 new COVID-19 cases being reported along with 154 deaths.

- Bindu Shajan Perappadan

9.45 am

Thirteenth COVID-19 death in Bihar reported as a 60 year old man from Majhaulia in Siwan district died at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna on Sunday

He was also suffering from kidney ailment and diabetes and was admitted at the hospital on May 22. His test result came positive on Sunday evening.

The tally of COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar has now risen to 2574.

- Amarnath Tewary

9.00 am | Shimla

4 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh; tally rises to 208

Four more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the number of cases in the state to 208, while a 72-year-old woman died due to the disease at a hospital here, officials said on Monday.

With the latest fatality, the death toll due to COVID-19 has increased to five in the state.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases in the state, three people are from Shimla district, Raj said, adding that their samples were sent for testing from the district’s Matiana area. They had returned from Mumbai on May 18, the officials said.

The fourth case was reported from Hamirpur, where a 25-year-old woman tested COVID-19 positive, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said. She had returned to her in-laws house from Mumbai on May 22, he said. Her 29-year-old husband tested COVID-19 positive a few days ago and was admitted to a COVID care centre in Hamirpur district for treatment, Meena said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh is 140 and 63 people have recovered so far, according to the officials.

- PTI

New Delhi

As domestic passenger flights were resumed in a graded manner on Monday, hundreds of people reached the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi to take early morning flights to their hometowns and workplaces.

Flight operations remained shut for two months owing to the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who took first flights included paramilitary personnel, army men, students and migrants, who failed to book a ticket on special trains being run by the railways.

Many said they shelled out more to reach the airport as there were limited public transport options available.

- PTI

7.30 am

China reports 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 3 a day earlier

China reported 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-May 24, up from three a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

The commission said in a statement all of the new infections were imported cases involving travellers from overseas. Ten of the new cases were in Inner Mongolia region, with one in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

6.30 am

White House limits travel to U.S. from Brazil

The White House on Sunday said it was prohibiting most non-U.S. citizens from traveling to the United States if they had been in Brazil in the last two weeks, two days after the South American nation became the world No. 2 hot spot for coronavirus cases.

Mumbai breaches 30,000-mark

Mumbai reported 1,725 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the city’s total cases to 30,542. This is the second-highest single-day surge after May 22, when 1,751 new cases were recorded. The city also reported 39 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 988.

