Coronavirus India lockdown Day 61 live updates | Record 6,767 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry

24 May 2020 09:05 IST

In just a few months, the coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 3,40,000 people worldwide and infected about 5.3 million, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

India must gear for at least two more months of COVID-19, a summary of a meeting on Saturday involving top officials from the Health Ministry suggests.

About 70% of India’s cases are emerging from 11 “municipal areas” in seven States: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan, the Ministry said in a statement.

Here are the latest updates:

10.20 am | Delhi

With around 380 domestic flights, Delhi airport to resume operations from Monday

As India is set to resume its domestic civil aviation operations from May 25, the Delhi airport will be handling around 380 flights on Monday, a senior official said.

As per the directions of the Civil Aviation Ministry, domestic flight operations will resume after remaining suspended for about two months following the nationwide lockdown imposed to constrain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Delhi airport will be handling around 380 domestic flights on Monday. There will be 190 departures and around 190 arrivals,” a senior government official said.

9.50 am | India

Record 6,767 new COVID-19 cases in India in last 24 hours; death toll climbs to 3,867

COVID-19 cases in India saw the biggest spike for the third consecutive day on Sunday with 6,767 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,31,868, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 73,560, while 54,440 people have recovered and a patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry’s bulletin.

“Thus, around 41.28% patients have recovered so far,” a Health Ministry official said. The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus includes foreigners. -PTI

9.40 am | Puducherry

Sunday shopping

The relaxation in lockdown measures by the government has resulted in people thronging to markets. Crowds were seen in the Goubert Fish Market, Uzhavar Sandhai at Odiensalai and temporary vegetable market at the New Bus Stand in Puducherry on Sunday, violating physical distancing guidelines. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

9.30 am | Mumbai

'Ill-advised' to open airports in red zone: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that opening up the airports in the red zone will hamper measures to control COVID-19 and place unwanted stress on the staff.

"It's extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone. Mere thermal scanning of passengers inadequate w/o swabs. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances. Adding positive passenger will add Covid stress to red zone," he wrote on Twitter.

"Getting passengers to come from a green zone to a red one putting them to risk of exposure doesn't make sense. Keeping a busy airport up & running with all Covid-safety measures will need huge staff presence and compound risk in the red zone," he added.

9 am | Spain

Easing lockdown, Spain to reopen for tourism in July

Spain will reopen its borders to tourists in July and its top football division will kick off again in June, the Prime Minister said on Saturday, marking another phase in the easing of one of the world's strictest lockdowns.

Pedro Sanchez's dual announcements coincided with calls for his resignation over the lockdown's impact on the economy from the far-right Vox party, which called protests in cities across Spain drawing thousands of horn-blaring cars and motorbikes.

“From July, foreign tourism will resume in safe conditions. We will guarantee tourists will not take any risks and will not bring us any risks,” Mr. Sanchez told a televised news conference, without giving further details. - Reuters

8.30 am | Mumbai

Actor Kiran Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran film and TV actor Kiran Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. The 74-year-old actor said he is asymptomatic and is doing “absolutely fine.”

“I am asymptomatic. On May 14, I went to the hospital for a medical check-up, where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. So I got myself tested and the result was positive. But I had no symptoms then, nor do I have any now. There’s no fever, no cough, I’m fine and have self quarantined at home,” Kumar told PTI.

8 am | Brazil

Confirmed cases in Brazil cross 3,47,000

Brazil registered 965 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities to 22,013, the Health Ministry said.

Open and occupied graves are seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The country now has 3,47,398 confirmed cases, according to the ministry, up 16,508 from Friday, when it surpassed Russia to become the world's virus hot spot behind the United States.

The actual number of cases and deaths is believed to be higher than the official figures disclosed by the government, as the testing capacity of Latin America's largest country still lags. - Reuters