Coronavirus India lockdown Day 60 updates

India registered a record daily high of 6,510 new cases on Friday, with Maharashtra accounting for nearly half of it. The State registered 2,940 cases.

Data from State health departments show that there have been a total 1,24,525 confirmed cases with 69,140 active infections and 51,666 recoveries country-wide. Fatalities increased by 148, to take the total death toll to 3,720.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | China

China reports no new cases for first time since January

China on Saturday reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January, a day after Communist Party leaders celebrated “major achievements” in the virus fight.

The virus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, but cases have dwindled dramatically from the peak in mid-February as the country appears to have brought the virus largely under control.

8 am | Brazil

Brazil jumps to world No. 2 in coronavirus cases, behind the U.S.

Brazil became the world No. 2 hotspot for coronavirus cases on Friday, second only to the United States, after it confirmed that 3,30,890 people had been infected by the virus, overtaking Russia, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil registered 1,001 daily coronavirus deaths on Friday, taking total deaths to 21,048, according to the Health Ministry.