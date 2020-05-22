Coronavirus India lockdown Day 59 live updates | With 571 COVID-19 cases, Delhi records biggest 24-hour surge

A barber wearing personal protective equipment giving a customer a haircut in Bengaluru on Thursday.

22 May 2020 08:42 IST

Across the world, Brazil is fast approaching Russia to become the world's No. 2 COVID-19 hot spot behind the United States.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the States to strictly implement night curfew for nonessential activities in all jurisdictions till the lockdown is in force.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here is a collection of our daily cartoons on COVID-19.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | Delhi

An employee of Lok Sabha Secretariat has tested COVID-19 positive on Friday.

All necessary arrangement regarding sealing and sanitsation are being carried out by Lok Sabha security staff. More details are awaited.

9 am | Delhi

With 571 COVID-19 cases, Delhi records biggest 24-hour surge

As many as 571 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 11,659, according to the Delhi government health bulletin released on Thursday. This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far.

Tuesday and Wednesday had also recorded the biggest single-day increase till then. Also, 18 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 194, though the bulletin said that all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Read more

8.30 am | Brazil

Brazil suffers record daily coronavirus death toll, soon to be world No. 2

Brazil suffered a record of 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths on Thursday and is fast approaching Russia to become the world's No. 2 COVID-19 hot spot behind the United States.

Brazil also passed 20,000 deaths on Thursday and has 3,10,087 confirmed cases, up over 18,500 in a single day, according to Health Ministry data. The true numbers are likely higher but Brazil has not carried out widespread testing, the ministry said.

Read more

8 am | Gujarat

371 cases and 24 deaths in Gujarat

Gujarat’s COVID-19 tally jumped to 12,910 after 371 infections were reported while the toll jumped to 773 following 24 deaths on Thursday.

The State continues see sharp rise with over 300 cases per day for the last two weeks.

Read more