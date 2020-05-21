Coronavirus India lockdown Day 58 live updates | Delhi-Mumbai route to have price cap of Rs. 10,000: Civil Aviation Ministry

21 May 2020 08:26 IST

India is among 11 countries that has over a 1,00,000 cases

After a gap of nine days, the Union Health Ministry held its daily press briefing on COVID-19 on May 20, when India recorded a new daily high of cases, 5,614, and 140 deaths.

Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said India’s recovery rate — the number of confirmed patients who had been cured or discharged as a proportion of total cases — had climbed to 40%.

Advertising

Advertising

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here is a collection of our daily cartoons on COVID-19.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Here are the latest updates:

3.40 pm

Delhi to Mumbai route will have a price floor of Rs 3,500 and a cap of Rs. 10,000. 40% of seats will have to be sold at below the mid point of this range, says P S Kharola, Secretary, Civil Aviation Ministry.

3.30 pm

Flight capacity will be at 30% of summer schedule for metro to metro airports. As we gain experience the number of flights will be sought to be increased, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Routes have been divided into seven sections for prescribing a fare structure. Flights upto 40 minutes duration, 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes, 180-210 minutes, says Mr. Puri.

We have compared air fares with rail fares. Affordability is one criteria. Equally, we are conscious that airlines operate on thin margins, says Mr. Puri.

3.20 pm | Delhi

571 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 11,659, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far. Tuesday and Wednesday had also recorded the biggest single-day increase till then.

Also, 18 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 194. But all the deaths did not happen in the past 24 hours.

Of the 11,659 cases, 5,567 people have recovered and there are 5,898 active cases.

(Nikhil M. Babu)

2.30 pm | Chhattisgarh

11 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh

At least 11 more people, mostly migrant workers, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 126.

Most of these patients were migrant labourers who recently returned to their hometowns from different states of the country and were staying in quarantine centre.

2.15 pm

Ticket bookings to open at physical facilities across country: Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres across the country from Friday.

Common Service Centres are physical facilities for delivering e-services of the government at rural and remote locations where availability of computers and internet is negligible or absent.

Mr. Goyal also said within 2.5 hours of opening bookings for the 100 pairs of special trains that will run from June 1, 4 lakh passengers have booked tickets. People have also started reverse bookings to come back to work, he said.

1.45 pm | Andhra Pradesh

One more death, 45 fresh cases reported in State

The State has witnessed yet another death due to COVID-19 and 45 fresh cases of infection during the past 24 hours after 8092 samples were tested.

The new death of a patient took place in Nellore district.

The death toll has gone up to 54 and the tally of positive cases reached 2605 including 153 migrant workers' cases.

Meanwhile, 41 patients have recovered. As many as 1705 patients, over 65% of the total, have recovered so far and 846, over 32%, are still undergoing treatment. The mortality rate is at 2.07% while the positivity rate is at 0.94%. o far, the State tested 2.75 lakh samples achieving the tests per million population ratio of over 5, 500.

(Tharun Boda)

12.30 pm | Andhra Pradesh

Andhra RTC operates limited services

Passengers with face mask travelling in redesigned bus at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V Raju

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has started operating intra-State buses from Thursday in a phased manner.

People would also have to wait for inter-State bus services to resume, he said, informing that the number of seats in Super Luxury buses had been reduced to facilitate physical distancing.

In the Palle Velugu and Express services, seats that were not supposed to be used had been marked in red colour.

A few AC buses would be operated because of the heat, but blankets would not be provided in the vehicles.

12.20 pm

Guidelines for flight operations

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has finalised guidelines for flight operations. No physical check-in at airports, airlines to ensure passengers check-in online or through telephone after submitting their details on Aarogya Setu app or filling up a self declaration form, according to sources.

Airlines will have to provide a safety kit, which will include a mask, hand sanitiser and a face shield.

Passengers will be allowed to carry only one hand baggage and one checked-in baggage upto 20 kg.

No meals will be served onboard. Passengers will not be allowed to consume eatables inside the aircraft.

Cabin Crew will wear personal protective gear including a full-body gown, shoe cover, mask, and a pair of gloves.

(Jagriti Chandra)

12.10 pm | Madhya Pradesh

Indore COVID-19 tally up by 59 to 2774

As many as 59 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in the last 24 hours, raising the number of such cases in the worst hit district of Madhya Pradesh to 2,774.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district also rose to 107, after two more patients, both men aged 57 and 62 years, died during treatment at a private hospital on Tuesday, Indore’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

Both the victims were also suffering from diabetes, the official said.

Out of the total 5,735 COVID-19 cases recorded in Madhya Pradesh till Wednesday, nearly 48 per cent have been from Indore alone.

11.55 am | Rajasthan

Three deaths - one each in Jaipur, Bharatpur and Sikar - take the COVID-19 related mortality figures in Rajasthan to 150.

Eighty-three new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the State today, taking the tally to 6,098.

Of the total number of patients, 3,421 have recovered and 3,031 have been discharged. As of now, the State has 2,527 active cases, according to the State Medical & Health Department.

(Mohammad Iqbal)

11.45 am | Delhi

Mandoli Jail deputy superintendent tests COVID-19 positive

A deputy superintendent of the Mandoli Jail in northeast Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

“The officer was on leave since May 11 as he had fever. He got himself tested for COVID-19 at Ganga Ram Hospital and the report came positive on Wednesday,” a senior jail official said.

The deputy superintendent lives in Sarai Rohilla and is currently under home quarantine. The contact tracing is being done, he said.

Read more

11.15 am | Uttar Pradesh

Barabanki emerges as COVID-19 hotspot

Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district has emerged as the new COVID-19 hotspot, with 95 new cases of the virus reported in a single day.

Among those who tested positive, 49 are migrants who had recently returned from other states. The remaining 46 are those who had come in contact with 6 infected persons and had been kept in isolation, District Magistrate Aadarsh Kumar said. - PTI

11.00 am | Maharashtra

BMC to acquire 100 beds of pvt hospitals in each ward

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has directed civic officials to acquire at least 100 beds, including 10 in ICUs, of private nursing homes and small hospitals in all 24 wards of Mumbai in the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

This will facilitate availability of at least 2,400 more beds for patients in the city, the Brihanamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release on Wednesday.

Mumbai recorded 1,372 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths on Wednesday. - PTI

10.45 am

AAI issues SOP for domestic flights’ resumption

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to airport operators on Wednesday for recommencement of domestic flights from May 25 onwards, saying Aarogya Setu app is not mandatory for children below 14 years of age.

“Passengers shall compulsorily walk through screening zone for thermal screening at a designated place in the city side before entering the terminal building,” the AAI said in its SOP, which has been accessed by PTI.

Airport operators must make appropriate arrangements for sanitisation of a passenger’s baggage before his or her entry into the terminal building, said the SOP dated May 20.

Read more

10.15 am | Odisha

Fifty-one COVID-19 cases were detected in Odisha – 48 in quarantine centres and two locals – taking the State’s total to 1,103 on Thursday.

Active cases now stand at 753, while 343 have recovered and six have died so far.

(Prafulla Das)

10.00 am

Bihar reported its 10th COVID-19 death on Thursday. The test report of a 60 year old man from Khagaria district showed positive on Wednesday after his death on May 17.

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State has gone up to 1674.

(Amarnath Tewary)

9.45 am

Five more test positive in Himachal

Five people, who had recently returned from West Bengal, have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the virus tally in the state to 116, officials said on Thursday.

All the five cases have been reported from Solan district, which was declared coronavirus-free a few weeks ago, Special Secretary (Health), Nipun Jindal, said.

Read more

9.00 am

China reports 33 new coronavirus cases; spike in asymptomatic infections in Wuhan

China has reported 33 new coronavirus cases, including 31 asymptomatic ones, majority of them in Wuhan, the first epicentre of the COVID-19 where the city’s 11 million people are being tested in order to prevent a second wave of the deadly virus, health authorities said on Thursday.

According to China’s National Health Commission (NHC), two confirmed coronavirus cases, including one imported infection, was reported on Thursday in Guangdong province and a locally transmitted one in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Read more

7.45 am

With 3 new cases confirmed at Barpeta Medical College & Hospital early Thursday morning, Assam's COVID-19 positive count is now 188. The total active cases is 133, discharged 48, death 4 and migrated to other states 3.

(Rahul Karmakar)

7.00 am

WHO records highest daily number of COVID-19 cases

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it had registered a new daily record number of COVID-19 cases as it quickly neared the "tragic milestone" of five million total infections.

The UN agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that on Tuesday, there were "106,000 cases reported to WHO — the most in a single day since the outbreak began" in December.

Read more

6.00 am

U.S. coronavirus deaths rise by 1,561 in 24 hours

The United States recorded 1,561 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 93,406, according to the latest real-time tally Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country — hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities — has now confirmed a total of 1,550,959 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

4.00 am

Post-coronavirus world provides window of opportunity to India: Wells

The post-coronavirus world provides a window of opportunity to India as countries are looking to diversify their supply chains, a senior American diplomat said on Wednesday.

Alice G. Wells, U.S. State Department’s top official for Central and South Asia, however, said India needs to open up as it is still a protected market, which sometimes denies a level playing field to foreign companies.

In the post-pandemic environment, countries are looking at a little bit of de-globalisation and onshoring of the critical production. And at the same time, there’s a very vigorous effort to diversify supply chains, Ms. Wells said during a conference call with reporters.

Read more

New Delhi

Spike in COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

The city saw 534 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 11,088, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday. This is the highest single-day jump in cases so far.

With 500 new cases, Tuesday had also recorded the biggest single-day spike till then.

Read more