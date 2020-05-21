Coronavirus India lockdown Day 58 updates | Delhi sees spike in cases for second day in a row

After a gap of nine days, the Union Health Ministry held its daily press briefing on COVID-19 on May 20, when India recorded a new daily high of cases, 5,614, and 140 deaths.

Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said India’s recovery rate — the number of confirmed patients who had been cured or discharged as a proportion of total cases — had climbed to 40%.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here is a collection of our daily cartoons on COVID-19.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Here are the latest updates:

7.45 am

With 3 new cases confirmed at Barpeta Medical College & Hospital early Thursday morning, Assam's COVID-19 positive count is now 188. The total active cases is 133, discharged 48, death 4 and migrated to other states 3.

(Rahul Karmakar)

7.00 am

WHO records highest daily number of COVID-19 cases

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it had registered a new daily record number of COVID-19 cases as it quickly neared the "tragic milestone" of five million total infections.

The UN agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that on Tuesday, there were "106,000 cases reported to WHO — the most in a single day since the outbreak began" in December.

4.00 am

Post-coronavirus world provides window of opportunity to India: Wells

The post-coronavirus world provides a window of opportunity to India as countries are looking to diversify their supply chains, a senior American diplomat said on Wednesday.

Alice G. Wells, U.S. State Department’s top official for Central and South Asia, however, said India needs to open up as it is still a protected market, which sometimes denies a level playing field to foreign companies.

In the post-pandemic environment, countries are looking at a little bit of de-globalisation and onshoring of the critical production. And at the same time, there’s a very vigorous effort to diversify supply chains, Ms. Wells said during a conference call with reporters.

New Delhi

Spike in COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

The city saw 534 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 11,088, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday. This is the highest single-day jump in cases so far.

With 500 new cases, Tuesday had also recorded the biggest single-day spike till then.