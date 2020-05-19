Coronavirus India lockdown Day 56 live updates | Opposition leaders to meet via video conferencing on Friday

19 May 2020 08:55 IST

India’s tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the one lakh mark on Monday, with 5,079 new cases taking the total to 1,00,734, according to data from the State Health Departments. Of these 58,360 are active cases, while 39,217 persons have recovered from the infection.

Lockdown 4.0, which came into effect yesterday, saw shops and markets — except those in malls — opening, and autos, buses and cabs operating within the State guidelines. Here is a full list of what is allowed and what is not during Lockdown 4.0.

Globally, as of May 18, there have been 46,28,903 confirmed cases, including 3,12,009 deaths, reported to WHO.

Advertising

Advertising

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here is a collection of our daily cartoons on COVID-19.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Here are the latest updates:

3.20 pm | New Delhi

Nearly two months after the Narendra Modi government announced a nation-wide lockdown on March 25, Opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi will via video conferencing on Friday (May 22) to discuss the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. - Sandeep Phukan

2.00 pm | Manipur

Mother-daughter duo test positive in Manipur

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Manipur rose to nine with a mother and daughter with travel history to Delhi testing positive for the virus.

Both of them have been lodged in a quarantine centre at Mantri Pukhri near Imphal. - Iboyaima Laithangbam

1.45 pm | Uttarakhand

Six Uttarakhand districts in orange zone

The Uttarakhand government has classified six of its 13 districts as orange zone and the rest in green besides deciding to implement the odd-even traffic formula for private vehicles in seven of its major cities.

Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Pauri Garhwal, Almora, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar are in orange zone, while Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Champawat are in the green zone.

All shops will remain open from 7 am to 4 pm in the orange and green zones barring malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls and restaurants, he said.

However, restaurants can operate their home delivery services. Barber shops, salons, spas and parlours will also be open but educational institutions will remain closed.

1.30 pm | Bihar

19 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar

Nineteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, raising the total number of such cases in the state to 1,442. The number of active cases in the state stands at 916.

Of the 19, three each are from Gaya, Nawada and Supaul, two each from Kaimur, Sheikhpura and Madhepura, and one each from Buxar, Samastipur, Jehanabad and Patna, Sanjay Kumar, the principal secretary of the health department, said.

1.10 pm | Delhi

500 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 10,554, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far.

Also, six more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 166.

Of the 10,554 cases, 4,750 people have recovered and there are 5,638 active cases. - Nikhil M. Babu

12.40 pm | Haryana

Haryana govt. seeks nod from neighbouring States to ply buses

After it decided to resume inter- and intra-State transport bus service during ongoing lockdown, the Haryana government has written letters to the neighbouring States and Union Territory, seeking their consent to ply buses.

The State Transport Department has written letters to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh seeking their consent to provide travel facilities to the people.

Read more

12.10 pm | Andhra Pradesh

57 cases, two deaths reported in AP

Two COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the toll to 52 even as 57 more tested positive, pushing the total number of infections in the state to 2,489

Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday, six were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the bulletin said.

Kurnool and Chittoor districts reported one death each.

11.40 am | Delhi

Public transport resumes in Delhi after nearly 2 months

Public transport resumed in Delhi on Tuesday with buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis plying on the road, albeit with a limited number of passengers, after a gap of nearly two months.

The Delhi Transport Corporation and Cluster buses resumed services with social-distancing norms and safety measures in place like use of sanitisers and masks to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

11.30 am | Assam

Assam COVID-19 count

Biggest single-day jump in number of COVID-19 positive cases reported in Assam with 20 fresh cases confirmed on Tuesday, taking total count to 135, of whom 41 have recovered, 4 died and one each migrated to Bihar and West Bengal. - Rahul Karmakar

11.20 am | New Delhi

Ply more shramik special trains for migrants: MHA to States

MHA asks States to allow plying of more trains to ferry migrant workers, says more clarity needed about departure of trains or buses.

Lack of clarity about running of trains, buses coupled with rumours is causing unrest amongst migrant workers, reads the Ministry's communique to States.

The Home Ministry has urged the States to operate more special trains for migrant workers by pro-active coordination with Ministry of Railways.

11.10 am | Rajasthan

Fresh cases reported in Rajasthan

As many as 122 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the State's tally to 5,629.

With one death reported from Nagaur, the COVID-19 related death toll increased to 139. As of now, the State has 2,271 active cases, according to Medical & Health Department. - Mohammad Iqbal

10.30 am | Odisha

102 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Odisha on Tuesday taking the State’s total to 978.

Total number of active cases now stands at 696, while 277 have recovered and five have died. - Prafulla Das

10.25 am | Karnataka

Public transport back in Karnataka

Passengers being screened before boarding a bus at Kempegowda bus station in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

Buses, autorickshaws and cabs returned to roads in Karnataka on Tuesday, after a gap of nearly two months, with some conditions in place.

All non-AC buses, operated by government and private players resumed operations in all parts of the State, except in COVID-19 containment zones. Only 30 persons will be allowed to travel in a bus to ensure social distancing.

9.00 am

Manipur tightens restrictions after five new cases

The Manipur government has tightened restrictions after at least five persons contracted COVID-19. A notification in this regard was issued by Chief Secretary J. Suresh Babu late on Monday.

Earlier, a Manipuri woman who had gone to Mumbai along with her ailing husband, a cancer patient, had died. A trader from Bengaluru who dealt in foreign goods and used to stay at Manipur’s border town Moreh for a few days died shortly after returning home. Two persons had recovered from the disease.

Read more

8.00 am

WHO a puppet of China, says Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump once again on Monday attacked the World Health Organisation (WHO), saying the UN health body was a ‘puppet’ of China.

Trump claimed that more people would have died from coronavirus in the country had he not imposed a ban on travel from China, which was ‘opposed’ by the health agency.

Read more

7.00 am

Mexico begins reopening despite coronavirus onslaught fears

Mexico issued guidelines on Monday for restarting operations in the automotive, mining and construction sectors, pushing ahead with reopening the economy despite a growing national toll from the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about unsafe work sites.

With Mexico's coronavirus death toll having surged past 5,300, and with 51,633 known cases, officials are wrestling with how to restart key industries without triggering a greater spread of the highly contagious respiratory virus.

Read more

New Delhi

Buses, cabs to run with limited passengers in 4th phase: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced certain relaxations in transportation in the city in the fourth phase of lockdown till May 31.

Buses will be allowed to run with not more than 20 passengers, while autorickshaws and e-rickshaws will ply with one passenger each. Taxis will be allowed to ferry only two passengers. Gramin, phat-phat and eco-friendly sevas will also be allowed with only two passengers. Maxi cabs will be allowed with five passengers and RTVs will be allowed to ferry 11. However, metro services will remain suspended during the period.

Read more

Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a surprise announcement, said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus despite medical warnings about the use of the malaria drug.

“I'm taking hydroxychloroquine,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I've been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day.”

Read more