Coronavirus India lockdown Day 56 live updates | Positive cases cross 1 lakh

India’s tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the one lakh mark on Monday, with 5,079 new cases taking the total to 1,00,734, according to data from the State Health Departments. Of these 58,360 are active cases, while 39,217 persons have recovered from the infection.

Lockdown 4.0, which came into effect yesterday, saw shops and markets — except those in malls — opening, and autos, buses and cabs operating within the State guidelines. Here is a full list of what is allowed and what is not during Lockdown 4.0.

Globally, as of May 18, there have been 46,28,903 confirmed cases, including 3,12,009 deaths, reported to WHO.

8.00 am

WHO a puppet of China, says Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump once again on Monday attacked the World Health Organisation (WHO), saying the UN health body was a ‘puppet’ of China.

Trump claimed that more people would have died from coronavirus in the country had he not imposed a ban on travel from China, which was ‘opposed’ by the health agency.

7.00 am

Mexico begins reopening despite coronavirus onslaught fears

Mexico issued guidelines on Monday for restarting operations in the automotive, mining and construction sectors, pushing ahead with reopening the economy despite a growing national toll from the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about unsafe work sites.

With Mexico's coronavirus death toll having surged past 5,300, and with 51,633 known cases, officials are wrestling with how to restart key industries without triggering a greater spread of the highly contagious respiratory virus.

New Delhi

Buses, cabs to run with limited passengers in 4th phase: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced certain relaxations in transportation in the city in the fourth phase of lockdown till May 31.

Buses will be allowed to run with not more than 20 passengers, while autorickshaws and e-rickshaws will ply with one passenger each. Taxis will be allowed to ferry only two passengers. Gramin, phat-phat and eco-friendly sevas will also be allowed with only two passengers. Maxi cabs will be allowed with five passengers and RTVs will be allowed to ferry 11. However, metro services will remain suspended during the period.

Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a surprise announcement, said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus despite medical warnings about the use of the malaria drug.

“I'm taking hydroxychloroquine,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I've been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day.”

Highest single-day spike of cases in Karnataka

Karnataka reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Monday at 99. Andhra Pradesh registered 52 new cases, while Kerala recorded 29 cases, mostly from expatriates and non-resident Keralites.

In Telangana, the total number of cases touched 1,592 as 41 more tested positive.