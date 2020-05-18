Coronavirus India lockdown Day 55 live updates | Delhi lockdown rules announced, public transport allowed but with restrictions

18 May 2020 08:30 IST

All necessary standard operating procedures which includes social distancing, wearing of masks, availability of sanitiser continues to be mandatory.

Lockdown 4.0, which comes into effect on May 18, will see shops and markets — except those in malls — opening, and autos, buses and cabs operating within the State guidelines. E-commerce companies will be allowed to deliver all goods, including those considered non-essential.

However, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms will continue to remain shut till May 31. Here is a full list of what is allowed and what is not during Lockdown 4.0.

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here is a collection of our daily cartoons on COVID-19.

Here are the latest updates:

Here are the latest updates:

7.30 p.m. | Bihar

31 more cases in Bihar

Bihar on Monday reported 31 more COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 1423. All are male from Madhubani, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sheohar, Supaul and Katihar districts. So far, 494 have recovered in the State.

- Amarnath Tewary

7.20 p.m. | Haryana

Bus services in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Monday has said that Inter-district and Inter-State buses will resume from Tuesday in all of Haryana, designated as Orange Zone during Lockdown 4.0, except the containment zones.

6.40 p.m. | Jammu and Kashmir

2 more deaths in J&K

A 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman died due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the toll to 15 in the union territory, officials said.

The man, a resident of Kokernag area of Anantnag district, was undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital for other ailments. He was shifted to Chest Disease Hospital here after testing positive for the disease.

The woman from Kulgam died due to cardiac arrest soon after she was admitted to a hospital here for COVID-19 treatment.

- PTI

6.25 p.m. | Tamil Nadu

3 deaths, 536 new cases in T.N.

In Tamil Nadu, 536 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and there were three deaths. Totally, 234 discharged today, the total discharged is 4406, said Health Minister C. Vijayabhaskar.

6.15 p.m.

India to participate in WHO meet to seek origin of virus

India is expected to join over 60 countries at a two-day crucial conference of the World Health Organisation in Geneva in pushing for an “impartial, independent and comprehensive” evaluation of the global response mechanism to the COVID-19 crisis as well as to find out the “zoonotic source” of the deadly infection.

The two-day 73rd session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) of the WHO beginning on Monday is taking place in the backdrop of growing calls including by U.S. President Donald Trump to investigate how the virus originated in China’s Wuhan city. China and the U.S. were locked in a spat over the issue.

The WHO is also expected to delve into pooling in additional resources to deal with the pandemic that has killed over 3,10,000 people and infected nearly 4.7 million besides wrecking the global economy.

6.00 p.m. | Himachal Pradesh

5 new cases in H.P.

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 86 in the State, an official said.

All the five cases were reported from the State's Hamirpur district. All the five people had returned from red zones of Mumbai and Delhi recently.

- PTI

5.40 p.m. | Delhi

Kejriwal announces lockdown rules for Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday addressed the new lockdown guidelines for Delhi, a day after the Union Home Ministry announced its guidelines for the 4th phase of the lockdown.

"The coronavirus will not disappear over the next month or two. As I have said earlier, we have to learn to live with, coexist with, the coronavirus," Mr. Kejiwal said.

"The lockdown cannot last indefinitely; we have to now think about and proceed with, restarting our economic activity.

"The metro will not be operational, schools, shopping malls, swimming pools, bars, auditoriums, cinemas will remain shut. Barbers, spas and saloon will be shut.

"Political, religious, social gatherings will not be allowed.

"Citizens above 65, pregnant women, children below ten will not be allowed. Stadiums will be open but spectators will not be allowed.

"Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaw, rickshaws are allowed but with only one passenger, cabs with two passengers. But it will be the responsibility of the drivers to ensure sanitisation after each trip.

"Buses will be allowed, but only 20 passengers each; each to be thermally screened before boarding the bus.

"Two passengers on four wheelers/cars and one person on two wheelers allowed.

"All government and private offices can be open but I would request that private offices operate with half the staff.

"Shops will open at markets but on odd and even basis.

"Only 50 guests allowed per wedding and 20 individuals at funerals, social distancing will need to be maintained. Wearing masks is mandatory and social distancing is also mandatory in Delhi.

"As per the Centre’s guidelines the movement of essentials service providers, especially medical staff will be permitted; goods carriers will also be permitted.

"No activity will be allowed in containment zones in Delhi.

"Construction activities to be allowed."

- Jatin Anand

5.35 p.m. | Mumbai

Sensex crashes 1,069 points; bank, auto stocks among worst hit

Benchmark Sensex crashed 1,069 points on May 18 tracking massive selloffs in banking and auto stocks as government’s fiscal stimulus package failed to revive confidence in domestic investors.

The 30-share BSE index ended 1,068.75 points or 3.44% lower at 30,028.98, while the broader NSE Nifty plunged 313.60 points or 3.43% to 8,823.25.

IndusInd Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking around 10%, followed by HDFC, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement.

5.20 p.m. | Odisha

48 new cases in Odisha, Bhubaneswar declared COVID-19 free

Forty-eight more people, including 47 migrant workers who recently returned from various States, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Odisha, taking the number of cases in the State to 876 on Monday, a Health Department official said.

Kandhamal district reported cases of the coronavirus disease for the first time, taking the number of affected districts in the state to 23, the official said.

There are 652 active cases so far and the total number of infections has risen 876, out of which 220 people have recovered and four died.

Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on Monday become coronavirus free with the recovery of all the 48 COVID-19 patients in the city, an official said.

Bhubaneswar, which reported the State's first COVID-19 case on March 15 and Odisha's first corona fatality on April 6

was declared as free from the highly infectious disease, the official said.

The last batch of three patients were among the states total 57 cases declared as COVID-19 cured patients on

Monday.

Of the 50 cases reported from the city, 48 have recovered and two persons died .

Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur district now have no active cases of COVID-19, a health department statement said.

- PTI

5.05 p.m. | Goa

10 new cases in Goa

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Goa rose to 36 after 10 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday, officials said.

The new patients included nine who reached Goa in a train from Mumbai on Sunday, and another woman who travelled to the coastal State in her car and was quarantined at Vasco, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Samples of all the 10 people came out positive in TrueNat (rapid) tests, he said.

Nearly 456 passengers who arrived here in the Mumbai-Goa train were tested since Sunday at a lab set up at Hospicio

Hospital in Margao town of South Goa district, according to a health department bulletin.

- PTI

5.00 p.m. | Karnataka

Karnataka reports biggest ever spike with 99 new cases

Karnataka reported 99 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. This is the largest number of cases reported in a single day.

With this the total number of cases in the State stand at 1246. Totally 530 have been discharged and there are 678 active cases in the State.

- Tanu Kulkarni

5.00 p.m. | Uttar Pradesh

47 new cases in Uttar Pradesh

With 47 more people being confirmed positive for coronavirus, the number of cases of the disease rose to 4,511 in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

"A total of 4,511 cases have been reported so far in the State from 75 districts, of which 1,763 are active while 2,636 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. Till now, 112 deaths have been reported so far in the state," Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

- PTI

4.55 p.m. | Bihar

Bihar reports 9th death

Bihar on Monday reported its ninth death due to COVID-19, that of a 75 year old woman patient at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna. She was from Vaishali district and was also suffering from advanced stage of lung cancer. Her sample tested positive for COVID-19 on May 14.

Meanwhile, 29 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Bihar, taking the total number to 1392. All are from Gopalgunj, Arwal and Katihar districs.

- Amarnath Tewary

4.45 p.m. | Uttarakhand

One fresh case in Uttarakhand

A 60-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 93.

The woman had returned recently from Mumbai to Dehradun, a health department bulletin said this afternoon.

She was under home quarantine when her sample was sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh for testing.

The latest case takes the state's tally to 93 out of which 52 have recovered and one person has died, leaving the number of active cases in the State at 40, the bulletin said.

- PTI

4.40 p.m. | Assam

Third death in Assam

A 71-year-old coronavirus-infected man died in Assam on Monday, raising the death toll to three, while two more people tested positive, bringing the virus count to 102 in the State, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The elderly man was also suffering from neck cancer and had recently gone to Mumbai for treatment, the minister said.

He said the patient passed away at 11.05 am at Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). "Doctors did their best... Heartfelt condolences," Mr. Sarma said in a tweet.

The wife and son of the deceased man have been shifted out from their quarantine facility in a hotel and admitted to the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital, the minister said.

Two men, both aged 20 and from Nagaon and Titabor tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 102 in Assam, Mr. Sarma said.

Earlier, a Tablighi Jamaat returnee from Hailakandi and a 16-year-old girl had died in the state due to the infection.

- PTI

4.35 p.m. | Uttar Pradesh

U.P. accepts Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's offer of 1,000 buses to transport migrants

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday accepted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's offer of 1,000 buses to transport stranded migrant workers to their homes in the State.

In an order signed by Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary home department, the UP government communicated to Ms. Vadra's personal secretary that her proposal had been accepted. Mr. Awasthi sought the names and other details of the drivers for the 1,000 buses.

The government's decision came two days after Ms. Vadra had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to allow the Congress to run 5,00 buses each from the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad and Noida border to transport migrant workers to their native places." All costs will be borne by the All India Congress Committee," Ms. Vadra had written.

- Omar Rashid

4.30 p.m. | West Bengal

No night curfew, but don't venture out after 7 p.m.: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said on Monday that the State has extended the lockdown till May 31. While there is no official night curfew in West Bengal, people are requested not to venture out after 7 pm, she added.

- PTI

3.50 pm | Delhi

Krishi Bhawan employee tests positive

A part of Krishi Bhawan building in Central Delhi has been sealed after an official in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been tested positive for COVID-19.

The officers have been asked to work from home for the next two days. The office will reopen on May 21.

All those who had come in direct contact with the COVID-19 patient have been advised to get themselves home quarantined and to also get themselves tested after five days. They will be allowed to attend office only after being tested negative for COVID-19.

Krishi Bhawan also houses several other ministries including agriculture, food and consumer affairs, rural development and panchayati raj. - PTI

3.45 pm | Kerala

Kerala to allow bus services within district

The Kerala Government has decided to allow services of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and stage carriers of the private bus operators on shorter routes within the districts subject to following the social distancing norms and SOPs.

However, the government has decided not to take the risk of resuming inter-state and inter-district bus services in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Autorickshaws and taxies, which are off the road since the lockdown began on March 25, have been given the nod to ply in the State following the SOP and social distancing norms.

Transport Minister A. K. Saseendran said on Monday that only 50% of the commuters will be allowed in the buses. Passengers will have to wear masks during travel and bus operations will not be allowed in the notified infection zones.

3.10 pm | New Delhi

SAT to remain closed till May 31

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said it will remain closed till May 31 in view of the nationwide lockdown announced by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Besides, the office of the tribunal will function from June 1 from 11 am to 4:30 pm.

Also, the matters fixed for hearing on May 18 to May 22 will now stand adjourned till June 23, 24, 26, 30 and July 1, respectively.

The matters fixed for hearing on May 26 to May 29 will now stand adjourned till July 2, 6, 7 and 8, respectively. - PTI

2.40 pm | Jammu and Kashmir

Man succumbs to COVID-19 in Srinagar

Kashmir witnessed one more COVID-19 death on Monday — a 75-year-old man. This brings the fatality in the Union Territory to 14.

Meanwhile, five doctors who treated a 29-year-old woman have tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar. The woman succumbed to the infection on Sunday. - Peerzada Ashiq

2.20 pm | Karnataka

Karnataka to restart bus services from Tuesday

Karnataka relaxed many lockdown norms by allowing government-run transport corporations and private bus operators to operate buses by fixing the passengers’ strength to 30 in a bus from Tuesday. Wearing masks has been made mandatory for all passengers.

Trains too would run within the State, but Metro will remain shut.

Buses and private vehicles would remain off the roads on Sundays. All business establishments and roadside shops too would remain closed on Sundays.

2.00 pm | New Delhi

CBSE pending Class X and XII examinations in July

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced dates for the pending Class XII examinations, which had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board also announced dates for the pending Class X examinations in the north eastern Delhi region, where tests could not be conducted due to riots.

The examinations will be held between July 1 to 15, 2020.

1.50 pm | Kerala

Kerala postpones SSLC, higher secondary exams to June

With the Union government extending the lockdown till May 31, the Kerala government on Monday decided to postpone the SSLC, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations to June.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The dates will be announced later.

1.40 pm | Maharashtra

Bus-turned-ambulance

Thane Municipal Corporation converted Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) buses into ambulance considering the increasing number of Covid-19 patients. | Photo Credit: Vibhav Birwatkar

1.35 pm | Karnataka

Many fresh cases in Karnataka have travel history to Maharashtra

Karnataka has reported 84 new COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka. This the highest number of cases reported in the state in a single day. With this the total number of cases in the state stand at 1231.

Of the total 84 cases reported in the state majority are from Bengaluru Urban - 18.

56 out of the 84 cases reported positive in Karnataka on Monday have a travel history to Maharashtra. - Tanu Kulkarni

1.30 pm | Andhra Pradesh

52 fresh cases detected in Andhra Pradesh

A day after witnessing just 25 cases — one of the lowest daily tallies — the State has detected 52 fresh COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours as of Monday, taking the overall tally to 2,432, including 150 migrant cases.

Meanwhile, cases related to the Koyambedu wholesale market hotspot continue to come up in various districts. Of the 52 cases, 19 are of persons who visited the market and their contacts. Twelve such cases were detected in Chittoor and seven in Nellore. - Tharun Boda

1.15 pm | Rajasthan

Two deaths in Rajasthan

Two deaths — one each in Kota and Nagaur — have taken the tally of fatalities in Rajasthan to 133 today.

The number of new COVID-19 positive cases detected in the State on Monday was 140, taking the tally to 5,342.

Among the patients, 3,068 have recovered and 2,666 have been discharged. As of now, Rajasthan has 2,141 active cases, according to the Medical & Health Department. - Mohammed Iqbal

1.10 pm | Gujarat

Clashes erupt between police and migrant workers in Ahmedabad. Police used tear gas to disperse mob of migrant workers who were demanding that they be sent back to their hometowns. - Mahesh Langa

1 pm

52 fresh cases detected in Andhra Pradesh

A day after witnessing just 25 cases — one of the lowest daily tallies — the State has detected 52 fresh COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours as of Monday, taking the overall tally to 2,432, including 150 migrant cases.

The number of recoveries continues to increase with more patients getting discharged in various districts. As many as 96 patients, including two of the migrant cases, have recovered.

So far, 1,552 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate in the State to 63.8%, while 34.1% of the positive patients are currently undergoing treatment. No new deaths were reported.

1 pm | Chhattisgarh

Restrictions under Sec 144 extended in Chhattisgarh for 3 more months

The Chhattisgarh government has extended restrictions imposed in all districts of the State under CrPC Section 144 for next three months in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

The state Home department issued a notification to this effect late Sunday evening, a public relations department official said.

12.50 pm | Pakistan

Coronavirus infections in Pakistan touches 42,000 mark with 903 deaths

Pakistan on Monday reported 1,974 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total infections in the country to over 42,000 with 903 deaths, the health ministry said.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said that a capacity of 30,000 tests per day would be sufficient for Pakistan to control the spread of the deadly virus.

12.30 pm | India

Uber makes masks now mandatory for both driver and riders

Uber on Monday announced a series of new safety features across their various product offerings in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The key policy that the company announced for India would be the requirement to wear masks or face covers for both driver and riders and also rolled out a set of new features in their app to ensure the same. The features were launched on Monday and will be rolled out across the country in the coming week.

12.10 pm | Pune

Pune district reports more than 60 cases over 12-hour span; death toll exceeds 200

More than 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Pune district over a 12-hour span as its total tally — including deaths and recoveries — climbed to 4,083 cases with 206 fatalities thus far, authorities said on Monday.

Aurangabad district, emerging as a major virus hotbed in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, too witnessed a spurt of 59 new cases as the district’s total case tally surged to 1,021, according to officials. Aurangabad has reported 31 deaths till now.

12 pm | Noida

Oppo suspends Noida factory operations, to screen 3,000 employees for coronavirus

Chinese handset maker Oppo on Sunday suspended operations at its Noida factory till the time it completes coronavirus screening of all 3,000 employees at the plant.

The company had resumed the operations on Friday after it got permission from the Uttar Pradesh government for it with around 30% of employees. The company has send sample of all employees who have to join work for coronavirus testing.

11.50 am | Tamil Nadu

Tasmac liquor outlets to function till 7 p.m.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has extended the operating hours of liquor outlets by two hours. Shops would now be open till 7 p.m., said a government source.

All Tasmac shops were closed post-COVID-19 lockdown and re-opened on May 7 with certain restrictions. The cash cow of the State government sells on an average liquor worth ₹85 crore to ₹90 crore per day.

11.30 am | Delhi

COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 10,000 mark

Two hundred and ninety nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 10,054, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

Also, 12 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 160. But all of the deaths did not take place in the past 24 hours.

Of the 10,054 cases, 4,485 people have recovered. There are 5,409 active cases in Delhi.

11.10 am | USA

USAID to fund 200 ventilators for India to help tackle COVID-19

India will take delivery of 200 ventilators donated by the United States within the next month, government sources said in New Delhi on Monday.

According to the sources, the ventilators, which would be paid for by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will arrive in May and June in two instalments, and a final schedule of delivery will be notified next week.

10.50 am | Bihar

Bihar reports eighth death, 21 more BMP jawans test positive

Bihar reported the eighth death due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 21 personnel of the 14th battalion of the Bihar Military Police (BMP) were found infected with the disease, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 1,326 on May 18.

As many as 475 people have also recovered from the disease.

10.40 am | Odisha

48 new cases in Odisha

Odisha detected 48 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the State’s total to 876, according to the State government.

With this, the State has 652 active cases. As many as 220 people have recovered and four have died due to the infection.

10.15 am | Uttar Pradesh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui travels home for Eid, placed under 14-day quarantine

Hindi actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members were placed under home quarantine after they reached Budhana town here from Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Siddiqui, along with his family members, reached his hometown on Saturday after getting necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Nepal Singh said.

He said the actor and the family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative. However, they have been placed under mandatory 14-day home quarantine, Mr. Singh said.

- PTI

10 am | World

WHO to kick off international meet amid US-China tensions

The World Health Organization will on Monday kick off its first ever virtual assembly, but fears abound that U.S.-China tensions could derail the strong action needed to address the COVID-19 crisis.

The World Health Assembly, which has been trimmed from the usual three weeks to just two days, Monday and Tuesday, is expected to focus almost solely on COVID-19. A number of heads of state, government chiefs, health ministers and other dignitaries are expected to attend the meeting, which is due to kick off around noon on Monday.

- PTI

9.30 am | India

India registers single-largest spike of 5,200 new cases in 24 hours

India has registered its single largest spike in 24 hours with 5,242 new COVID-19 positive cases, according to an update from the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The death toll in the past 24 hours is 157.

With this, the total number of cases in the country is now 96,169, according to Union Ministry data. Of this, 56,316 are active cases. As many as 3,029 people have succumbed to the infection while 36,823 people have been cured.

India's fatality rate had fallen to 3.1% and the recovery rate has improved to 37.5%, according for the Health Ministry.

9 am | Delhi

Delhi's detailed lockdown plan to be announced today, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Centre’s guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown are largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government. The proposal, he said, was based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites.

He added that the government will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre’s guidelines and announce them on May 18.

8.30 am | USA

U.S. records 820 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The United States on Sunday recorded 820 new coronavirus fatalities in the previous 24 hours, but the country's total death count neared 90,000, a Johns Hopkins University tracker reported.

The latest toll, marked at 00:30 GMT on Monday, was the lowest since 776 daily deaths were recorded on May 10, but the count ranged as high as 1,894 in subsequent days.

According to the real-time tracker by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins, the United States has 14,86,376 cases of novel coronavirus. That figure and the death toll are by far the world's highest.

- AFP

8.15 am | Bihar

36 new cases in Bihar

Bihar registered 36 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,320.

Of the new patients, 34 are men and two are women. They hail from Khagaria, Kishanganj, Supaul, Madhepura, Banka, Munger, Purnea and Patna districts.

The death toll in the State remains eight. As many as 472 people have recovered from the infection so far.

8 am | India

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu report spike in cases

Maharashtra registered its highest single-day increase of 2,347 COVID-19 cases to take its overall tally to 33,053 and 1,198 deaths. With 34 new deaths, Gujarat’s toll increased to 659. Tamil Nadu registered 639 more cases, and its death toll rose by four to take the tally to 79.

Reports from the State Health Departments put the nationwide tally at 95,622 cases and the death toll at 3,021. With an increase of 5,034 cases on May 17, infections are now doubling every 13.8 days if data of past seven days are considered. This is among the fastest in the list of countries with the highest number of infections.

