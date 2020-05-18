Coronavirus India lockdown Day 55 live updates | Lockdown 4.0 comes into effect today as COVID-19 cases exceed 95,000

Lockdown 4.0, which comes into effect on May 18, will see shops and markets — except those in malls — opening, and autos, buses and cabs operating within the State guidelines. E-commerce companies will be allowed to deliver all goods, including those considered non-essential.

However, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms will continue to remain shut till May 31. Here is a full list of what is allowed and what is not during Lockdown 4.0.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | USA

U.S. records 820 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

The United States on Sunday recorded 820 new coronavirus fatalities in the previous 24 hours, but the country's total death count neared 90,000, a Johns Hopkins University tracker reported.

The latest toll, marked at 00:30 GMT on Monday, was the lowest since 776 daily deaths were recorded on May 10, but the count ranged as high as 1,894 in subsequent days.

According to the real-time tracker by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins, the United States has 14,86,376 cases of novel coronavirus. That figure and the death toll are by far the world's highest.

- AFP

8 am | India

India records over 5,000 cases on May 17

Maharashtra registered its highest single-day increase of 2,347 COVID-19 cases to take its overall tally to 33,053 and 1,198 deaths. With 34 new deaths, Gujarat’s toll increased to 659. Tamil Nadu registered 639 more cases, and its death toll rose by four to take the tally to 79.

Reports from the State Health Departments put the nationwide tally at 95,622 cases and the death toll at 3,021. With an increase of 5,034 cases on May 17, infections are now doubling every 13.8 days if data of past seven days are considered. This is among the fastest in the list of countries with the highest number of infections.