Coronavirus India lockdown Day 54 live updates | Home Ministry announces guidelines for 4th phase of lockdown

17 May 2020 08:17 IST

Fifth tranche of economic package will have transformative impact on health, education sectors, says Modi

With 30 municipal areas accounting for almost 80% of the country’s COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday asked States and Union Territories to focus not just on containment zones but also buffer zones around them to break the chain of transmission.

Elsewhere, China's commercial hub city of Shanghai announced the restart of some classes in schools and the revival of flights.

7.55 p.m. | Dharavi

Dharavi in Mumbai crossed the 1200-mark when it reported 44 new cases on Sunday. Total number of cases are now 1242. Dharavi also reported three deaths, pushing the tally to 56.

- Jyoti Shelar

6.55 p.m. | New Delhi

MHA announces guidelines for lockdown 4.0

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday announced the new guidelines for the fourth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown across the country:

Inter-State movement of buses allowed with mutual consent of States , except in containment zones.

Metro and air travel remains suspended.

Movement of individuals for non-essential activities remain prohibited from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

States can decide delineation of red, orange and green zones.

Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open only for sports activities. However, spectators will not be allowed in these complexes.

Wearing of face covers is compulsory.

Spitting will be punishable with fine as may be prescribed in accordance with its laws, rules or regulations by the State/ UT local authority.

Social distancing is to be followed by all persons in public places and in transport.

Marriage-related gatherings shall not have more than 50 guests. For funerals/ last rites, the maximum number of persons allowed has been kept at 20.

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutkha and tobacco etc., is not allowed in public places.

The practice of work from home should be followed to the extent possible, and staggering of work hours should be adopted in respect of all offices and other establishments.

There should be provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizers at all entry and exit points and common areas; and all work places and other sensitive locations are to be sanitized regularly.

Local authorities should ensure that shops and markets open with staggered timings, so as to ensure social distancing. All shops shall also have to ensure six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) among customers and also not allow more than 5 persons at one time.

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain closed.

All social/ political/ sports, entertainment/ academic cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations are prohibited.

All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

Use of Aarogya Setu app - With a view to ensure safety in offices and workplaces, employers on best effort basis should ensure that the application is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones.

District authorities have been asked to advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu application on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the app. This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk.

6.30 p.m. | Tamil Nadu

4 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 639 new cases

Tamil Nadu reported four more deaths on Sunday, taking the death toll in the State to 78. Today, 639 tested positive, 634 were discharged. The total positive cases is 11,224.

6.15 pm | New Delhi

NDMA in exercise of powers of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 directs Centre and State government to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

- Vijaita Singh

6.00 p.m. | Karnataka

Karnataka extends lockdown for two more days

The Government of Karnataka has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the State for 2 more days, i.e. till 19th May midnight. The guidelines and norms as followed during Coronavirus Lockdown 3 will remain in place till 19th midnight or till further notice.



- ANI

5.55 p.m. | New Delhi

Fifth tranche of economic package will have transformative impact on health, education sectors: Modi

The fifth and last tranche of economic stimulus announced by the government on May 17 will have a transformative impact on India’s health and education sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

"The measures will boost entrepreneurship, help public sector units and revitalise the village economy," the prime minister said in a tweet.

“Reform trajectories of the states will also get an impetus,” he said.

The government on May 17 announced suspension of new bankruptcy filings on loan defaults for one year and raised the threshold for insolvency as it moved to ease COVID-19 pain for the industry.

- PTI

5.45 p.m. | Kerala

14 new cases in Kerala

With 14 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala today, the number of active cases in the State rises to 101 now, said Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan. Totally 497 have recovered.

5.30 p.m. | Bihar

Bihar reported 58 more COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number to 1251 in the State. Among them, 56 were from Patna district alone, one each from Nalanda and Saran districts.

- Amarnath Tewary

5.20 p.m. | New Delhi

Additional ₹40,000-crore MGNREGS fund will ensure migrant families returning home get work: Nadda

BJP president J.P. Nadda on May 17 said the additional allocation of ₹40,000 crore for the rural employment guarantee scheme (MGNREGS) will provide adequate work and earning opportunities to migrant families returning home, as he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “concern and timely initiative”.

In his tweets, he said increased public expenditure on health, investments in ramping up health infrastructure, creation of infectious disease blocks in all districts and setting up of integrated public health labs at block levels will enhance capability to meet health challenges and future requirements.

“FM Nirmala Sitharaman Ji has today announced additional allocation of ₹40,000 crore for MGNREGS. I congratulate PM Narendra Modi Ji for his concern and timely initiative to provide adequate work and income earning opportunities to migrant families returning home,” Mr. Nadda said.

“New public sector enterprise policy announced today by FM will help the PSUs focus on strategic sectors & make them more efficient and help us realise the full potential for huge sectoral investments and growth in different sectors. This will give a massive push to our economy,” he added.

5.10 p.m. | Rajasthan

2 deaths reported in Jaipur

With two more deaths reported from Jaipur today, the COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan increases to 128. The number of new COVID-19 positive cases detected in the State today was 123, taking the tally to 5,083.

2,992 patients have recovered and 2,577 have been discharged. As of now, Rajasthan has 1,963 active cases, according to the Medical and Health Department.

- Mohammed Iqbal

5.10 pm | Goa

Goa to charge fee for COVID-19 tests from those entering state

Amid a spurt in coronavirus positive cases in Goa, the State Executive Committee (SEC) on Sunday decided to charge Rs 2,000 for COVID-19 testing per person entering the state, an official said.

The SEC, led by State Chief Secretary Parimal Rai, is responsible for overseeing the COVID-19 management and relief work in the state.

During a meeting held on Sunday, the committee took stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state, where the number of positive cases has gone up to 16.

“After the recent positive cases emerging amongst the travellers, the SEC decided that the practice of testing every person entering Goa needs to continue,” a state government spokesperson said.

- PTI

Stop politicising plight of migrant workers: Nirmala Sitharaman to Congress

Hitting back at the Congress, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said its leader Rahul Gandhi is doing drama and asked the political parties to refrain from politicising the plight of migrant workers and behave responsibly on the issue.

Ms. Sitharaman after announcing the ₹20-lakh crore economic package said the government would seek cooperation from all parties including the Congress to resolve the issue.

The Centre has already informed all States that about 1,500 trains are available to carry migrant workers to their destination based on the request from the respective States, she said when asked to comment on the Congress’ criticism about economic package and the handling of migrant workers.

She wondered as to why the Congress or their alliance-ruled States is not requesting for more trains and help their own migrant labours reach their home.

5.00 pm | India

Modi govt’s economic package to go a long way in making India self-reliant: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the announcement of the fifth and final tranche of an economic package by the Modi government will go a long way in realising the idea of a self-reliant India.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Shah said the additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore under MGNREGS will help in generating employment for the poor and migrant workers and create durable livelihood assets, which will greatly boost the country’s rural economy and infrastructure.

- PTI

4.50 pm | Bihar

Fifteen more COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar take the total tally in the State to 1193. The patients are from Rohtas and Patna districts.

- Amarnath Tewary

4.40 pm | India

Made-in-India Coronavirus test swabs to cost only one-tenth of imported ones

As COVID-19 pandemic spread quickly, India faced twin challenge - short supply of testing swabs and those imported from China at a steep price of ₹ 17 per stick were proving to be inferior.

A solution was fixed in 10-days combining the expertise of Johnson & Johnson of manufacturing a similar product in earbuds, and Reliance Industries providing custom-made polyester staple fiber that resulted in the cost of swabs coming down to just ₹ 1.7 per unit.

4.30 pm | Delhi

Delhi COVID-19 toll nears 150; total cases 9,755

Delhi reported 19 coronavirus deaths and 422 infections on Sunday, taking the total to 148 fatalities and 9,755 cases, authorities said.

The Delhi Health Department said the cumulative death figures refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19 as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

- PTI

4.20 pm | Spain

Spain has lowest daily death count in 2 months

Spain has registered its first daily death toll of fewer than 100 confirmed fatalities since declaring a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus two months ago.

Spain’s health minister says regional authorities have reported 87 new deaths, the lowest daily count since March 16.

Spain reported over 900 deaths a day at the height of the outbreak.

- AP

4.00 pm | Uttar Pradesh

3 container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers seized in U.P.

Three container trucks carrying over 170 migrant workers were seized by police during checking in Uttar Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said on Sunday.

Seventy-eight migrant workers were found holed up inside a container truck in Shamli on Saturday evening, SP Vinit Jaiswal said.

The truck which was on its way to Ludhiana in Punjab was impounded by police and all the migrant workers were sent to a shelter home, he said.

- PTI

3.50 pm | India

Traders ‘deeply disappointed’ with govt.’s economic package

Expressing “deep disappointment” with the government’s ₹20 lakh crore economic package, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on May 17 said it would now seek the immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support.

3.30 pm | India

Prisoners released from jails in different states

The Supreme Court in March directed all states and Union Territories to constitute high-level committees to consider releasing on parole or interim bail prisoners and undertrials for offences entailing up to seven-year jail term, to decongest prisons in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3.15 pm | Tamil Nadu

TN extends lockdown till May 31

Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown till May 31, CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced.

- Dennis S. Jesudasan

3.00 pm | India

Nepal thanks India for providing medical supplies to fight COVID-19

Nepal on Sunday thanked India for providing medical supplies, including testing kits, as part of the bilateral cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which reported the first death from the deadly disease on Saturday.

2.45 pm | Karnataka

One more death, 54 new cases in Karnataka

One more death has been reported in the State taking the death toll to 37.

A 54-year-old male resident of Udupi with cardiac issues was admitted in a private hospital in Udupi district. He died due to cardiac arrest on May 14 and tested positive for COVID 19 on May 16.

Meanwhile, 54 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases to 1,146. This includes 37 deaths due to COVID-19, one non-COVID death and 497 discharges.

2.30 pm | Tamil Nadu

Indian Council of Medical Research to test random samples from COVID-19 affected places in Coimbatore

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will test 400 serum samples randomly collected from residents of 10 places and their peripheries, affected by COVID-19, in Coimbatore district, to check for community spread of the disease. The serum samples will be subjected to an advanced antibody-based test, according to the Health Department.

2.00 pm | Delhi

Over 60% of sex workers in Delhi return to their home states

Over 60% of Delhi’s sex workers have returned to their home states due to loss of means of livelihood amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown that pushed many of them to the brink of starvation.

The fear of contracting the deadly pathogen has kept customers away, leaving a debilitating impact on sex workers in the city.

1.50 pm | Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reports one death, 25 fresh cases, lowest in the past month

Andhra Pradesh has reported one more COVID-19 death and only 25 fresh cases, during the last 24 hours, which is the lowest day tally in the past one month.

According to the bulletin by the Health department, the tally has gone up to 2,380 including 150 migrant cases, while the toll reached 50. With 103 fresh recoveries, active cases came down to 874 while a total of 1, 456 patients recovered. The recovery rate was 61%. Among the migrant cases, 23 patients recovered in Anantapur.

1.30 pm | Tamil Nadu

4.83 lakh persons booked so far in Tamil Nadu for violating prohibitory orders

As many as 4,83,501 persons have been arrested so far across in the State for venturing out without a valid reason and violating prohibitory orders promulgated from March 24.

They were released on bail immediately after collecting a fine, and their vehicles were seized, according to the police.

12.50 pm | Bihar

Bihar recorded its eighth COVID-19 death on Sunday. The deceased was a 55 year old male from Khagaria district, who was also suffering from diabetes. The cause of death was cardio-pulmonary arrest. His COVID-19 test report came positive after his death.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar is at1178.

12.30 pm | Karnataka

Shramik Special train arrives in Bengaluru

A Shramik Special train from Delhi to Bengaluru arrived at Yeshwantpur Railway Station at around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The train carried 182 passengers to Bengaluru, most of who were students and tourists stranded in Delhi.

According to sources, around 960 from the State, including students, tourists and migrants, boarded the train in Delhi which reached the city via Hubballi and Kalaburagi, where the others alighted.

12.00 pm | Kerala

Naval ship arrives at Kochi with evacuees from the Maldives

Naval ship Jalashwa arrived at Kochi port on Sunday morning from the Maldvies with 588 Indians who were stranded in the island country following the spread of COVID-19.

The vessel entered the harbour area about 11 a.m. This is the second trip by INS Jalashwa, which had earlier brought back 698 Indians to Kochi from the Maldives on May 10. Naval vessel INS Magar too had reached Kochi with nearly 300 Indians on May 12 as part of the ongoing Samudra Setu mission to evacuate by sea Indians stranded in different parts of the world.

11.45 am | Odisha

Odisha’s positive cases increase by 91, two more deaths take toll to five

Odisha’s COVID-19 positive cases jumped by 91, taking the State’s total count to 828 while the total number of fatalities reached five following reports of two more deaths on Sunday.

The two men who died in Ganjam district had returned from Surat. While one person was 38 the other was 45, said the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

11.15 am | Assam

Positive cases in Assam rise to 95

Four fresh novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Assam, taking the state’s tally to 95, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. Of the new cases, two are from Guwahati city and one each from Sonitpur and Sivasagar districts. The patients were admitted to hospitals early on Sunday morning, he said.

10.40 am | China

Wuhan continues mass testing campaign

China has reported 17 new coronavirus cases, including 12 asymptomatic infections, while officials in Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, continued vigorous testing of its over 11 million residents after new clusters of COVID-19 emerged in parts of the city.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Sunday said five of the new coronavirus cases, including three domestically transmitted, were recorded in Jilin Province on Saturday.

10.30 am | World

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the novel coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned.

In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces as part of the response to the virus, the WHO says spraying can be ineffective.

"Spraying or fumigation of outdoor spaces, such as streets or marketplaces, is... not recommended to kill the COVID-19 virus or other pathogens because disinfectant is inactivated by dirt and debris," explains the WHO.

10 am | Odisha

Two more deaths in Odisha

Two people died and 91 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Odisha on Sunday.

With this, the State's total case count is now 828. The death-toll, meanwhile, reached five.

More details are awaited.

9.40 am | India

Over 4,900 new cases in 24 hours, an increase of 1,000 compared to previous day

India has registered 4,987 new COVID-19 positive cases and 120 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to an update from the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

With this, the total number of cases in the country is now 90,927 according to Union Ministry data. Of this, 53,946 are active cases. As many as 2,872 people have succumbed to the infection while 34,108 people have been cured.

9.30 am | India

Nirmala Sitharaman to announce final tranche of economic stimulus package today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Steps to indigenise defence production by banning the import of some weapons and platforms while hiking foreign direct investment into the sector were among the highlights of the fourth tranche of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package, which seemed to focus more on industry reforms than any sort of economic stimulus.

9 am | Brazil

Brazil passes Italy and Spain in confirmed coronavirus cases

Brazil's confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose on Saturday past those of Spain and Italy, which was once the epicenter of the pandemic, making Brazil's outbreak the fourth largest in the world, according to official figures.

Brazil's Health Ministry registered 14,919 new confirmed cases in the prior 24 hours, taking the total to 2,33,142, behind the United States, Russia and the United Kingdom. Brazil has done just a fraction of the testing seen in those three countries.

8.30 am | Manipur

Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur

Four persons, including three women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of active cases in the State to five, officials said on Saturday.

Of the fresh patients, two have returned from Mumbai, one from Chennai and one from Kolkata, they said.

- PTI

8.15 am | Bihar

33 new cases in Bihar

Bihar has registered 33 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,178.

Most of the new cases are from Bhojpur, Siwan, Madhubani, Patna, Bhagalpur and Jamui districts.

How do we protect the inter-State migrant workers who have been badly hit by the lockdown?

Watch | How can migrant workers be protected?

8 am | Delhi

COVID-19 cases cross 9,000 mark in Delhi

In the past 24 hours, Delhi reported 438 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Six more deaths have also been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 129.

This is the first time that Delhi recorded more than 400 cases for three consecutive days.

7.30 am | USA

U.S. adds 1,237 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The United States recorded 1,237 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its grim total to 88,730, according to the latest real-time tally on Saturday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country — hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities — has now confirmed a total of 14,66,682 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.