Coronavirus India lockdown Day 54 live updates | 30 municipal areas contribute 80% of COVID-19 cases

With 30 municipal areas accounting for almost 80% of the country’s COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday asked States and Union Territories to focus not just on containment zones but also buffer zones around them to break the chain of transmission.

Elsewhere, China's commercial hub city of Shanghai announced the restart of some classes in schools and the revival of flights.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Manipur

Four persons test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur

Four persons, including three women, tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of active cases in the State to five, officials said on Saturday.

Of the fresh patients, two have returned from Mumbai, one from Chennai and one from Kolkata, they said.

- PTI

8.15 am | Bihar

33 new cases in Bihar

Bihar has registered 33 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 1,178.

Most of the new cases are from Bhojpur, Siwan, Madhubani, Patna, Bhagalpur and Jamui districts.

How do we protect the inter-State migrant workers who have been badly hit by the lockdown?

8 am | Delhi

COVID-19 cases cross 9,000 mark in Delhi

In the past 24 hours, Delhi reported 438 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Six more deaths have also been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 129.

This is the first time that Delhi recorded more than 400 cases for three consecutive days.

7.30 am | USA

U.S. adds 1,237 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The United States recorded 1,237 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its grim total to 88,730, according to the latest real-time tally on Saturday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country — hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities — has now confirmed a total of 14,66,682 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

- AFP